Stuart James Announces Debut Album "All About You"

Recording debut album 'All About You' Stuart James sitting on motorbike Stuart James performing live

Solo artist, Stuart James, releases his Debut Album 'All About You'. Indie-rock entwined with soulful lyrics, the album is a must-listen.

I listen to classical music more than any other, I think it helps to write better songs. I just write what I write - Country, Jazz or Pop Music, there’s nothing bad, it’s just tastes that differ” — Stuart James

EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devon, UK - Stuart James , a seasoned musician with deep roots in the indie-rock genre and a soulful edge, is thrilled to announce his upcoming debut album, "All About You." Now fully released across Spotify, CD and other streaming platforms, this album represents the culmination of years of songwriting, life experiences, and a passionate return to music.About Stuart JamesStuart James, a solo artist from Devon, has a rich musical history that spans decades. Once the lead singer of an amateur rock band in the 90s, Stuart's journey has been anything but ordinary. From gigging and recording demos at Granada studios in London to a 15-year hiatus working various jobs to make ends meet, Stuart's dedication to music never waned. Picking up the guitar after years away, he rediscovered his passion for songwriting, leading to the creation of "All About You."Album Highlights"All About You" features a mix of indie-rock and soulful melodies, showcasing Stuart's versatility as a songwriter and musician. Working with renowned producer Stuart Epps, known for his work with Elton John, Robbie Williams, and others, and Jonathan Wood, the album promises to be a standout addition to the indie music scene. It will be available on CD and streaming platforms, with Stuart planning to promote it at festivals throughout 2024 and 2025.Musical InfluencesStuart's influences are as varied as his music, drawing inspiration from classical to country, jazz, and pop. This eclectic taste reflects in his songwriting, which he describes as an outlet for expressing life's ups and downs. "Music is music," Stuart says, "there’s nothing bad, it’s just tastes that differ."Looking AheadWith plans to perform across the UK in 2024 and 2025, Stuart James is not just releasing an album; he's inviting listeners on a journey through his life, told through the universal language of music. Fans can follow his journey and find more information on his website and connect with him on Facebook and Instagram.

'Killing Me Now' by Stuart James