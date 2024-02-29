Combat Management System Market to Surpass USD 474.85 Million by 2030 & Next-generation Naval Technologies Drives Growth
Combat Management System Market is growing due to naval modernization and AI integration, enhancing naval vessel capabilities and operational efficiencyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat Management System Market Overview:
The 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for modernization of naval vessels and the rising adoption of advanced technologies in naval warfare. CMS plays a crucial role in integrating sensors, weapons, and other systems on board a naval vessel, providing the crew with real-time situational awareness and enabling efficient decision-making. As navies worldwide focus on enhancing their maritime capabilities, there is a growing need for advanced CMS solutions that can handle complex data processing and integration tasks, driving the market's expansion.
One of the key trends in the CMS market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to enhance the system's capabilities. AI and ML technologies enable CMS to analyze vast amounts of data from various sensors and sources, providing actionable insights and improving the overall effectiveness of naval operations. Additionally, the integration of CMS with other naval systems, such as radar, sonar, and communication systems, is becoming more common, further fueling market growth. As navies seek to enhance their operational efficiency and combat capabilities, the demand for advanced CMS solutions is expected to continue rising, creating lucrative opportunities for players in the market.
In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the Combat Management System Market is witnessing substantial growth fueled by the digitalization of naval systems and significant technological advancements in naval combat systems. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are placing increased emphasis on delivering enhanced user experiences, driving demand for CMS-enabled hardware and services. The shift towards network-centric warfare capabilities and the adoption of unmanned vehicles are key factors influencing market growth.
Market Sizing Paragraph:
The global Combat Management System (CMS) Market is poised to reach new heights, projected to exceed USD 474.85 million by 2030, according to a recent report by SNS Insider. The market, valued at USD 365.5 million in 2022, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.61% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
The global Combat Management System Market is witnessing consistent growth due to the incremental military expenditure by emerging and developed countries. Economic progress often leads to increased defense spending, and the global military expenditure indicating a 2.6% growth from the previous year. The rise of anti-surface warfare capabilities, particularly in response to China's increasing naval presence in the Asia Pacific, is contributing to the market's momentum.
Major Key Players Included are:
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Raytheon Technologies Corporation
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Elbit Systems Ltd
• Tata Advanced Systems Limited
• Bharat Electronics Limited
• Saab AB
• Thales Group
• BAE Systems
• Leonardo S.p.A
• KONGSBERG, and other players.
Market Analysis
The importance of interoperability among various combat management systems and the adoption of unmanned vehicles by navies worldwide contribute significantly to market growth. The ability to integrate Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) is becoming crucial, and the vast utilization of sub-systems across naval fleets is predicted to impact the market positively. These developments underscore the increasing traction for improved naval user experiences and efficiency.
Segment Analysis
• The market segments, encompassing software and hardware, exhibit unique dynamics. The software segment, including control consoles, combat data centers, and data network switchers, is anticipated to dominate the market.
• The high developmental cost involved in software and the complex combat systems architecture contribute to its prominence. However, the hardware segment, driven by increased defense expenditure and naval production, is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:
by Component
• Hardware
• Software
by Sub-System
• Self-Defense
• Situational Awareness
• Track Management
• Identification
• Unmanned Vehicle
• Weapon Management System
• Display System
by Platform
• Destroyers
• Submarines
• Frigates
• Corvettes
• Aircraft Carriers
• AFC
Growth Factors
Key Regional Developments
Europe, with a strong presence of OEMs and critical component manufacturers, is expected to experience moderate growth. Key players such as Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, and BAE Systems PLC are driving naval production in the region. In the Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Japan, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia, the market is estimated to grow rapidly, supported by increased defense expenditure and naval production. China's naval expansion and India's focus on naval self-reliance contribute significantly to regional growth.
Key Takeaways
• The digitalization of naval systems and combat management technologies is reshaping naval capabilities, creating opportunities for enhanced user experiences.
• Incremental military expenditure, driven by evolving maritime operational requirements, is a key driver of the global Combat Management System Market.
• Europe's established presence and Asia Pacific's rapid growth, particularly in China and India, are shaping the regional dynamics of the Combat Management System Market.
Recent Developments
In August 2021: Saab AB secured a USD 535 million contract from the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment to integrate fire control naval radars.
In March 2021: Lockheed Martin received a USD 93.2 million contract for the maintenance of the component-based Total Ship System of the US Navy's Freedom Class Littoral Combat Vessel.
