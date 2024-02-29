Celebrate Women’s Day at MNN: Flower arranging workshop open for registration

MACAU, February 29 - To celebrate International Women’s Day, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) is organising “In the Name of Flowers: MNN Goddess Day Flower Arranging Workshop” at Macau New Neighbourhood’s (MNN) sales centre in Hengqin on 8-9 March (Friday and Saturday) to show appreciation for women’s contribution to the family and society, wishing all women in Macau a happy Women’s Day. People who are interested in joining the workshop can sign up now, online registration begins today until 6 March (Wednesday).

Free workshop to let women bloom

There flower arranging workshop offers two timeslots, namely on 8 March at 3 p.m. and on 9 March at 10:30 a.m. Each session lasts about 90 minutes, during which participants will be guided to let their skills, creativity and imagination bloom as they make their own floral design that they can bring home with. Light refreshments will be served to bring participants together to mingle and connect with fellow flower enthusiasts. MUR hopes that through the workshop, participants can experience the art of floristry and feel relaxed as a way to relieve stress in everyday life.

The workshop is free but spaces are limited to 60. People who are interested can register online (https://ssur.cc/Lj2kummp). If the number of registrants exceeds the limit, a computer-generated random selection process or lottery will be used. Successful registrants will be notified via SMS on 7 March (Thursday). The public can take the complimentary MNN shuttle bus, which runs every 15 minutes, departing from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). MUR invites the public to take part in the workshop to absorb in the festive spirit.

For the latest information about urban renewal in Macau, please visit MUR’s website https://www.mur.com.mo and follow MUR’s official accounts on WeChat, Instagram and YouTube.