Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2024

MACAU, February 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 141 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in January 2024, an increase of 16 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 20.4% to 46,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms went up by 14.5 percentage points year-on-year to 85.9%; the rates for hotels of various star ratings all exceeded 80%, with the rates for 5-star (87.2%), 4-star (84.0%) and 3-star hotels (83.8%) rising by 16.7 percentage points, 14.0 percentage points and 7.0 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in January leapt by 55.7% year-on-year to 1,320,000; moreover, the figure represented an increase of 7.4% compared to the same month of 2019. Guests from mainland China (1,004,000), Hong Kong (140,000) and Taiwan (32,000) jumped by 50.5%, 28.3% and 310.2% respectively, while guests from the Republic of Korea (31,000) rocketed by 1,756.0%; on the other hand, local guests (46,000) dropped by 6.2%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests was 1.6 nights, down by 0.1 night year-on-year but up by 0.2 night compared to January 2019.

In January 2024, there were 145,000 visitors arriving on package tours; besides, a total of 31,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 159.1% year-on-year.