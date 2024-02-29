Transport and communications statistics for January 2024

MACAU, February 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 251,183 as at end-January 2024, up by 0.6% year-on-year; light automobiles (116,298) and heavy motorcycles (108,836) rose by 1.9% and 0.6% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in January grew by 68.9% year-on-year to 1,324 (including 438 electric vehicles). There were 718 light automobiles (169 of them were electric) and 417 heavy motorcycles (100 of them were electric), representing year-on-year increases of 109.3% and 6.4% respectively. Number of traffic accidents in January climbed by 26.0% year-on-year to 1,351, with 1 person killed and 465 persons injured.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in January grew by 70.5% year-on-year to 732,984 trips. Light automobile trips rose by 70.2% year-on-year to 684,224, of which 118,000 trips were made by Macao single-plate vehicles travelling to and from Hengqin and 115,000 trips were made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy; besides, Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong totalled 22,000. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in January soared by 166.8% year-on-year to 5,435 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,265 tonnes) took up 96.9% of the total.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 49.6% year-on-year to 18,203 tonnes in January; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (9,426 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (8,777 tonnes) expanded by 70.1% and 32.4% year-on-year respectively.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 4,494 trips in January, a sharp rise of 166.4% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 180.2% year-on-year to 7,708 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (400 tonnes) and outward cargo (7,023 tonnes) grew by 34.0% and 190.3% respectively.

As at the end of January 2024, there were 86,834 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.9% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 13.1% year-on-year to 1,380,603; postpaid subscribers (1,005,179) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (375,424) rose by 8.5% and 27.6% respectively. Internet subscribers went up by 4.8% year-on-year to 736,594 as at end-January, whereas the total duration of internet usage in January fell by 3.6% to 143 million hours.