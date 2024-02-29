Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,026 in the last 365 days.

Transport and communications statistics for January 2024

MACAU, February 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 251,183 as at end-January 2024, up by 0.6% year-on-year; light automobiles (116,298) and heavy motorcycles (108,836) rose by 1.9% and 0.6% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in January grew by 68.9% year-on-year to 1,324 (including 438 electric vehicles). There were 718 light automobiles (169 of them were electric) and 417 heavy motorcycles (100 of them were electric), representing year-on-year increases of 109.3% and 6.4% respectively. Number of traffic accidents in January climbed by 26.0% year-on-year to 1,351, with 1 person killed and 465 persons injured.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in January grew by 70.5% year-on-year to 732,984 trips. Light automobile trips rose by 70.2% year-on-year to 684,224, of which 118,000 trips were made by Macao single-plate vehicles travelling to and from Hengqin and 115,000 trips were made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy; besides, Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong totalled 22,000. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in January soared by 166.8% year-on-year to 5,435 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,265 tonnes) took up 96.9% of the total.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 49.6% year-on-year to 18,203 tonnes in January; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (9,426 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (8,777 tonnes) expanded by 70.1% and 32.4% year-on-year respectively.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 4,494 trips in January, a sharp rise of 166.4% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 180.2% year-on-year to 7,708 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (400 tonnes) and outward cargo (7,023 tonnes) grew by 34.0% and 190.3% respectively.

As at the end of January 2024, there were 86,834 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.9% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 13.1% year-on-year to 1,380,603; postpaid subscribers (1,005,179) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (375,424) rose by 8.5% and 27.6% respectively. Internet subscribers went up by 4.8% year-on-year to 736,594 as at end-January, whereas the total duration of internet usage in January fell by 3.6% to 143 million hours.

You just read:

Transport and communications statistics for January 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more