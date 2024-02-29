Submit Release
IAM launches “General Regulations Governing Public Places” Electronic Defense Service

MACAU, February 29 - To complement the development of electronic governance and provide more convenient service for the public, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will launch “General Regulations Governing Public Places” Electronic Defense Service from 1 March. The public or entities can make defense to the penalty procedures initiated due to violations of the “General Regulations Governing Public Places” via Macao One Account or Business & Associations Platform on their own or by a representative.

To use the “General Regulation Governing Public Places” Electronic Defense Service, the public or entities can log in to Macao One Account or Business & Associations Platform, then select the “Defense submission” function in the “General Regulations Governing Public Places” service and view “My written records and accusation letters” or enter the case number and date of issue by themselves and submit the defense of a designated case. Evidence such as photos and videos, if any, can also be uploaded in the form of attachments at the same time.

The electronic defense service also supports representative service. The representative is only required to upload the corresponding authorisation letter or other information which proves his/her legitimacy at the same time when submitting the defense. For enquiries, the public can call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.

