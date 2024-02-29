LEAP 2024 to Showcase AI Transformation and Help Propel Society into New Worlds of Living and Working
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEAP 2024 will be a futuristic showcase of AI-powered solutions when the doors open on the third edition of the world’s most-attended tech event at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham next Monday, March 4.
Over the four-day event, visitors will see more than 1,800 exhibiting brands demonstrate innovative tech breakthroughs to propel society into new worlds of living and working. Breakthrough solutions from Saudi-based suppliers feature in the demo line-up and promise to reshape the retail, robotics, document, and data management sectors.
Among Saudi AI pioneers exhibiting at LEAP 2024 is MDS for Computer Systems, a leading technology provider in the hardware and service spaces which is gearing up to launch its Cognitive Solutions for Industry 4.0, digital twin for data centres, and drone-driven segmentation solution. JADARA Solutions, meanwhile, will debut its breakthrough Informatica solution, which will impact next-gen data management, data governance and data privacy.
“With over 900 speakers at LEAP 2024, collaboration amongst some of the world’s most advanced thought leaders within technology is a prospect that excites me.” said Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, the strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Events Investment Fund (EIF), and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), which organises LEAP alongside the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). “With a dedicated focus on Generative AI (GAI), its profound applications, and transformative capabilities, LEAP 2024 is all about demonstrating how the latest innovations within technology are driving society forwards. We are seeing new ways of living and working - all empowered by technology - and it will be fascinating to see these products and services firsthand at LEAP.”
Saudi Arabia’s PROVEN Solutions will also be launching new products that will revolutionise the document reading process and redefine the landscape of robotics applications. CEO Zaid Mashari revealed his company will debut its Sanad.ai - an Arabic document understanding online app, facilitating digital transformation and intelligent process automation.
“It ensures high accuracy in extracting text from documents within seconds,” said Mashari. “We are also launching Robotics Solutions from PROVEN Robotics introducing Pepper, Nao, and Kettybot, integral components of our PRoMs robotics systems, and PROVEN Consult, the leader in Intelligent Process Automation, will be on-site for demonstrations of our solutions and outsourcing options.”
The retail sector is firmly on the radar of leading telecom and contact centre solutions provider Globitel, which is planning to unveil a duo of solutions designed to transform communication and enhance efficiency in the industry. The company’s new SpeechLog Retail Analytics uses AI to unleash actionable insights for clients, while the Globitel Workforce Management For Retail empowers agents with the information needed to serve customers efficiently and effectively.
Nael Halawa, Globitel’s KSA Managing Director, says the company’s LEAP 2024 focus is on the Saudi market as well as further afield.
“Saudi Arabia holds strategic importance for Globitel because of its thriving telecom sector, ambitious digital transformation initiatives, and growing demand for innovative solutions. he added. “As a key market in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia offers immense potential for our products and services, and we are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s vision for a digital transformation.
“We also see significant opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These regions are experiencing rapid technological advancements and increasing demand for telecom and contact centre solutions. By expanding our presence in these markets, we aim to capitalise on new business opportunities and forge long-term partnerships with local stakeholders.”
AI also features among LEAP 2024’s fifteen content tracks and journeys including Gaming, Space, Smart Cities, Retail, Creative Economy and Edutech, which when combined boast a speaker line-up of more than 900 international and regional experts.
The DeepFest Main Stage will also be devoted to AI with big-tech thought-leaders, change-makers, data scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, academics, and start-up initiators exploring the advanced technology’s future impact across businesses worldwide.
Organisers of LEAP hope to exceed last year’s record-breaking turnout of 172,000-plus visitors, and onsite order intake of more than US$9 billion.
ENDS
About LEAP:
Saudi Arabia is putting itself at the forefront of emerging tech through large-scale adoption and ambitious pilot projects. Its ambition will be showcased on a global stage and the Kingdom will become a hub that connects three continents. LEAP is a manifestation of this ambition. A seismic event that accelerates the adoption of technology and transforms Saudi Arabia’s economy. Together with LEAP, the Kingdom will see mass tech adoption, a shift away from oil as the principal strategic economic resource, and instead become a regional hub for both traditional and emerging technology.
Saudi Arabia has an endless ambition to shoot for something beyond that thought possible, to achieve a significant impact from game-changing tech and globally disruptive projects and to always keep one eye on the stars.
About Tahaluf:
Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.
Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest tradeshow organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.
Following the highly successful launches in the Kingdom of award-winning tech events LEAP, Black Hat Middle East, the artificial intelligence event DeepFest, Cityscape Global, the Global Health Exhibition and InFlavour for the food industry, Tahaluf plans to launch further diverse original concept events for the Infrastructure sector, the VC community, and multiple other sectors including Health, Consumer, Aviation, Consumer and Luxury. Tahaluf will also bring iconic Informa brands to Saudi Arabia, including CPHI and Cosmoprof, serving the global pharmaceutical and beauty industries, respectively.
For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com.
Nour Ibrahim
MCS Action FZ LLC
+971 544250187
email us here