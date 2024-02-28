From Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the World Food Programme (WFP), please accept my most sincere congratulations on your recent re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, allow me to express my congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan for its appointment as host-country for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This historic moment for the Republic of Azerbaijan represents a further opportunity to position food security, climate change, resilience-building and peace at the forefront of the global political agenda.

Excellency, under your esteemed leadership, we are confident that Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to address global challenges, including the impact of climate change on food security in conflict-affected and fragile contexts.

WFP stands ready to jointly work together to keep food security and climate change high on the global agenda.

Accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Cindy McCain

Executive Director of the World Food Programme