To the participants of the 12th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum

AZERBAIJAN, February 28 - Dear participants of the forum,

First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the opening of the 12th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum. This event, which has already become a good tradition, makes a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

Interregional forums in this format have already proved to be effective. Within the framework of the forum, meetings are held among representatives of the government, business and expert circles and a constructive and open dialogue is conducted. This allows us the opportunity to establish contacts, coordinate our efforts for further joint activities and discuss the prospects for expanding cooperation in a face-to-face format. The Forum is a popular platform for establishing direct mutually beneficial relations between the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and subjects of the Russian Federation.

I would like to note with satisfaction that our partnership, which is based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, is multifaceted and covers practically all spheres. Today, the trade and economic cooperation between our countries is developing dynamically, our trade is growing, and work is underway in new areas. The forum will host discussions on future interactions in the transport and logistics, industrial, agricultural and environmental fields, which clearly demonstrates the desire of the two countries to further deepen their relations at the interregional level.

It is noteworthy that today's forum is being held on the second anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. This significant document was signed two years ago, in February 2022. It is based on the historical traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness, deep cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples, and raises our interstate relations to a qualitatively new and allied level.

I am convinced that this forum, just as the previous ones, will be held in a constructive atmosphere, become a landmark event for the development of common approaches and contribute to the achievement of all the planned goals for the benefit of our friendly countries.

I wish all participants of the Forum successful and fruitful work!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 February 2024