To His Excellency Mr. Tamás Sulyok, President-elect of Hungary

Dear Mr. Sulyok,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of Hungary.

Hungary is a close friend and reliable partner of Azerbaijan. The current level of Azerbaijan-Hungary relationship, based on mutual trust and confidence, and enriched with new content day by day, is gratifying.

We attach special importance to the expansion of relations between our countries in all domains, which have great potential, including the further deepening of our strategic partnership. I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Hungary and to successfully continue multifaceted cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I extend my best regards to you and wish you success in your upcoming responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Hungary.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 February 2024