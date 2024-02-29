Interior Lighting Market size to grow by USD $130.3 Billion from 2023 to 2032

Interior Lighting Market 123

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interior lighting plays a crucial role in enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of a space. It encompasses various lighting fixtures, techniques, and designs used to illuminate the interiors of residential, commercial, and public buildings. It also serves to create ambiance, highlight architectural features, and contribute to the overall design scheme of a space. Interior lighting provides overall illumination to a room. It ensures that the space is adequately lit and serves as the foundation for other lighting layers.

The interior lighting market was valued at $79.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $130.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Accent lighting is used to highlight specific objects, architectural features, or artwork. It adds depth and visual interest to a space by creating focal points. It is used to add depth and visual interest to a space by creating focal points. Common types of accent lights include wall sconces, floodlights, recessed lights, torchère lamps, or track lighting. Accent lights may also be used in practical applications to shine light on a stairway or to light walkways. Accent lighting can also be used outdoors as guides for pathways or to spotlight garden art. Accent lighting is essential in illuminating and bringing visual interest to dark corners and shadowy spots, and drawing further attention.

Ambient lighting forms the basis of a room's light structure, with strong ceiling lights suitable for high visibility needs such as in bathrooms, while recessed spotlights bring even, balanced light to larger work areas, like kitchens. Accent lighting adds depth and drama to a space while highlighting features such as decorative walls, walkways, and seating, and task lighting is required for more specific work without straining eyes, like desk lamps or reading lamps.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭

Downlighting

Uplighting

Wall Washing

Wall Grazing

Spotlighting

Perimeter Lighting

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞

Residential

Commercial

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Hospitality and Retail

Healthcare

Offices and Enterprise

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

General Lighting

Ambient Lighting

Task Lighting

Mood Lighting

Accent Lighting

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

Decorative Lamps

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Floor Lamps

Desk Lamps

Table Lamps

Ceiling Lights

Pendant Lights

Chandeliers

Wall Lights

Clamp Lights

Spots and Spotlights

Step Lights

Track Lights

Recessed and Surface-Mounted Lights

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By type, the ambient lighting segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

By product type, the ceiling lights segment was more than one-fifth of the global interior lighting market share in 2022.

By lighting effect, the downlighting segment was more than 35% of the global interior lighting market share in 2022.

By end-use industry, the residential segment was two-third of the global revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the dominating market in 2022, with more than 35% of the global interior lighting market share in 2022.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

ERCO GmbH

WLS Lighting Systems, Inc.

Trilux Gmbh

Karice Lighting

Est Lights

Jaquar Group.

Lena Lighting S.A.

Wipro Lighting

Kichler Lighting

LLC

Russell Lighting

Smart bulbs enable remote control via smartphones or voice commands, offering personalized lighting settings, adjustable brightness, and color temperature for different moods and ambiance. IoT connectivity also allows for color-changing capabilities, empowering homeowners to create dynamic lighting scenarios and experiment with various effects to suit their preferences and needs. The abovementioned factors have a significant impact on the interior lighting market forecast.

