PHILIPPINES, February 29 - Press Release

February 28, 2024 Pushing for inclusive regional development, Bong Go co-sponsors proposed Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Tuesday, February 27, co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2572, which seeks to establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in Bulacan and the creation of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (BACSEZFA), a bid to bolster economic growth and development outside Metro Manila. The initiative aims to create a new economic hub in Bulacan, attracting foreign investments, generating employment, and increasing regional productivity. In his co-sponsorship speech, Go called for strict adherence to environmental, labor, and other pertinent laws and regulations, highlighting the importance of sustainable development practices. "The bill creates the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and mandates the efficient and sustainable development of areas covered by maintaining an optimal balance between economic maximization and ecological protection," said Go. "Kaya dinidiin ko lamang po na dapat ma-obserbahan at masunod ang mga batas, rules and regulations when it comes to the environment, labor, and all other pertinent laws," he added. Go also emphasized the collaboration between public and private sectors in driving national progress. "It is our vision that establishing this Special Economic Zone and Freeport will attract productive foreign investments that generate employment and increase productivity," stated Go. "This initiative is a prime example of how the public and private sectors can work hand in hand in building a better future for our people," he added. He highlighted the creation of the Special Economic Zone and Freeport as a strategic effort to decentralize economic activities from the congested urban areas of Metro Manila, fostering development in the countryside. "As I said, this will go a long way towards providing jobs and other economic opportunities outside Metro Manila and will help decongest our urban areas," Go stated, underscoring the initiative's alignment with broader efforts to encourage rural development. Go congratulated principal sponsor Senator Grace Poe as well as one of its main proponents Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva for his dedication to his home province of Bulacan, recognizing his personal and professional commitment to its development. "I congratulate the sponsors, Senator Grace Poe, and Senator (Joel) Villanueva na taga-Bulacan, at dyan na po sya, I mean, tatanda sa Bulacan, mahal na mahal mo ang Bulacan, mahal na mahal natin ang Bulacan, and Senator (Win) Gatchalian, who hold the province of Bulacan very close to their hearts," Go said. The senator likewise thanked San Miguel Corporation, which is spearheading the development of the New Manila International Airport in Bulakan, Bulacan, for its contributions to the development of our country through its engagement in various public-private partnership projects. This massive Php740 billion project includes four runways, a state-of-the-art terminal, and supporting infrastructure. Construction began in October 2020 and is being carried out under a 50-year build-operate-transfer agreement. Establishing the Special Economic Zone and Freeport is projected to bolster the economic development of Bulakan and surrounding municipalities. The airport is expected to handle up to 100 million passengers annually.