February 28, 2024 Bong Go reminds agencies to ensure immediate, fair, transparent, politics-free utilization and distribution of social programs for the poor In a manifestation during the Senate plenary session on Tuesday, February 27, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his call for immediate and politics-free distribution of aid under the government's social assistance programs. This statement aligns with Senator JV Ejercito's earlier privilege speech addressing the alleged misuse of the Tulong Panghanap-buhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). In his speech, Go stressed the importance of impartial aid distribution, emphasizing that assistance should be accessible to all Filipinos in need of government attention without bias. "Yung TUPAD po, dapat tuparin po ito, yung mga pinangako sa mga mahirap...Dapat po'y huwag ipagkait ang tulong sa mga mahirap," Go said. He highlighted the significant difference that financial assistance, even as modest as PhP3,000, can make in the lives of those struggling to meet basic needs. "Pera naman po ito ng gobyerno, ibalik natin sa kanila. Kaya nga po tinawag ito na Assistance in Crisis Situations. AICS po, tulong po ito sa mga mahirap," Go urged, referring to the AICS program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development intended to provide immediate aid to qualified indigents facing crises. "Alam niyo, bawat piso, bawat sentimo, 'yung PhP3,000 na natatanggap nila, mahalaga na po iyon sa mga kababayan natin. Laman na po ng tiyan nila iyon. Huwag nating tagalan. Bilisan po natin ibigay sa kanila. Eh, kung d'yan naman po yung pondo, 'di ba? Huwag nating patagalin po. Ba't pa natin pahirapan? Naghihirap na nga 'yung mga kababayan natin. Pinapahirapan pa," he added. Go underscored the urgency of the situation, urging his colleagues in the Senate to also look into the matter of delayed or reportedly corruption-ridden aid distribution for the poor and act swiftly to help alleviate the suffering of their constituents. "Magmalasakit tayo sa mga mahirap nating kababayan. Huwag po sa akin. Magmalasakit po tayo sa mga kababayan nating mahirap na nangangailangan po ng tulong. Lalung lalo na po, 'yung mga biktima po ng bagyo, baha," he urged. Go shared that his firsthand experiences in disaster-stricken areas have given him a deep understanding of the plight of those affected by calamities. He then reiterated his appeal to his colleagues, the DSWD, and other government officials to expedite the provision of assistance to qualified beneficiaries. "Ako mismo, pinuntahan ko na po iyon. Mula Aparri hanggang Jolo. Mula Batanes, napuntahan ko na yung lindol. Nakita ko po 'yung totoong sitwasyon. At alam po ng ating good senator from Valenzuela dahil dati rin po siyang mayor. At alam ko po na matulungin rin po ang ating good senator from Valenzuela. At syempre, ang kalihim ng ating DSWD. Matulungin rin po. Huwag lang po natin sila paantayin ng matagal," said Go referring to fellow Senator Win Gatchalian and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian. In an appeal to Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, whose brother, Rex Gatchalian, is the current DSWD Secretary, Go urged for the expedited processing of aid distribution especially for intended beneficiaries who were already validated by the department but are still waiting for assistance due to them for almost five months already. "Since brother-to-brother na po itong usapan dito sa floor, ako po'y nananawagan rin po sa ating kasamahan dito, sa ating good senator from Valenzuela (Senator Gatchalian), baka po pwedeng manawagan rin po sa iyong kapatid. Kasi marami pong mga validated list po, Senator Gatchalian iyan, na hindi pa po nababayaran ng kalihim po ng DSWD," said Go. "Since brother mo rin po ang kalihim ng DSWD, my colleague, Mr. President, baka pwede po maawa naman tayo sa mga mahirap. Tulungan po natin, balikan natin yung mga validated list po na nangangailangan ng tulong," he added. This manifestation comes after Senators Ejercito and Jinggoy Estrada shared their own experiences that echoed the challenges of navigating political barriers in the distribution of aid to constituents. "Dapat po walang pinipili ang pagbibigay ng ayuda. Dapat po ang pagpapagamit ng gym, pagpapagamit ng (pampublikong) venue sa lugar, ay dapat po ipagamit 'yan sa Pilipino. Pera ng tao 'yan. Wala pong may-ari niyan," said Go. Go also disclosed findings from the Committee on Public Order's hearing on a scam involving the TUPAD program. Go is the Vice-Chair of the said committee. "Na-diskubre po namin 'yung TUPAD scam na isang pangalan... isang tao lang, pero iba't ibang IDs ang ginagamit para mag-claim ng iba't ibang benepisyo mula sa TUPAD program," he explained. The senator's address resonated with the concerns previously raised by Ejercito in his privilege speech, who highlighted the alleged corruption within the TUPAD program in San Juan City. Ejercito presented two videos that exposed the modus operandi of the alleged corruption. The first video featured a victim from Barangay Balumbato in San Juan City, claiming they were approached by a councilor's staff and given a transaction code to claim PhP7,500 through Palawan Express. However, they were told that only PhP1,000 would go to the beneficiary, with the remaining PhP6,500 allegedly earmarked for a politician. The second video provided further evidence of accomplices collecting and counting the money intended for local officials. Go then supported calls for an investigation into the alleged corrupt practices and for those responsible to face the consequences. He emphasized the urgent need to revisit and utilize validated lists to ensure that government assistance reaches those who are really qualified in accordance with the policies in place. "Hindi po tama ito. Dapat po maimbestigahan ito at makulong kung sino man yung nananamantala sa pera po ng taong bayan," he said.