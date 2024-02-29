PHILIPPINES, February 29 - Press Release

February 29, 2024 Bong Go, Tolentino, dela Rosa provide aid to indigents in Pasig City: "Magseserbisyo kami sa abot ng aming makakaya" In line with their efforts to help ensure that no Filipino is left behind in recovery, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go together with Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, were invited by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino to provide assistance to disadvantaged residents in Pasig City on Wednesday, February 28. The three Senators are officers of the PDP-Laban political party. "Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa amin nina (Senator) Bato (dela Rosa), (Senator) Tol (Tolentino), dahil trabaho namin yan. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," remarked Go. The relief activity was held at Barangay Kalawaan Covered Court, where 600 struggling residents received financial assistance from the government through the initiative of Sen. Tolentino. Meanwhile, Go also provided them with snacks, grocery packs, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, and watches from Go. "Alam n'yo tao lang rin ako na napapagod rin. Ngunit kapag nakikita ko rin kayong masaya nawawala rin ang aking pagod sa tuwing nakikita ang mga kababayan kong masaya ang akin kababayan," expressed Go, who is dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his consistent and compassionate service for the poor. Apart from the senators, other officials, including Councilors Eric Gonzales, Syvel Asilo-Gupilan, and Kalawaan Barangay Captain Jessie Gaviola, among others, were also present. "Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Sen. Tol Tolentino na maimbitahan po kami rito sa kanyang pagtitipon ng mga napiling indigents, kami po ni Sen. Bato. At isa naman po ang aming layunin ni Sen. Tol, Sen. Bato, tumulong sa ating mga kababayan, makatulong sa mga indigents," said Go in an interview. "Alam n'yo, hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lamang po sa opisina kahit na bagama't hatinggabi na po ako natapos kagabi sa aking trabaho sa opisina at gumising po ako ng maaga kanina, para po makabisita rin po dito sa Pasig, makatulong man lang sa mga kababayan natin at makapagiwan ng tulong at kasiyahan sa abot ng aming makakaya," he further shared. The senator, the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also encouraged residents to take advantage of the services offered in Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Rizal Medical Center located in the city. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical aid to underprivileged Filipinos, of which Go is the principal author and sponsor. The Malasakit Centers Act has assisted around ten million Filipinos nationwide through its 159 operational centers. "Lapitan n'yo lang po ang Malasakit Center sa inyong lugar. At mayroon po kayong Malasakit Center dito po sa Rizal Medical Center (RMC) po. Para po iyan sa Pilipino, karapatan n'yo po 'yan, lapitan n'yo lang po," he added. Another critical area of focus for Senator Go is the establishment of more Regional Specialty Centers, particularly in underserved regions. As the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, the new law seeks to create Regional Specialty Centers within existing regional hospitals under the DOH to bring specialized healthcare to all regions. Inside RMC are specialty centers, such as neonatal, eye, dermatology, and geriatric care. To further help RMC, Go also previously supported the construction of a seven-story multispecialty building within the hospital's compound and the acquisition of medical equipment. Still part of his initiative to make the government's health services more accessible to the Filipino people, Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, highlighted the funding of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators. This includes 28 Super Health Centers in Metro Manila. Super Health Centers aim to enhance the healthcare sector, particularly at the grassroots level, by concentrating on primary care, consultations, and early diagnosis. Municipal health offices, local government units, and PhilHealth will offer free consultations as part of the Konsulta program, reinforcing healthcare services nationwide.