Machine Safety Companies - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),Siemens AG (Germany) are the Key Players

Chicago, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Machine safety market is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2024 to USD 7.0 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.4%. The machine safety market is expanding, driven by increased automation, stringent safety regulations, heightened awareness of occupational safety, technological advancements, and the ongoing global industrialization trend in various sectors.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1188

Machine Safety companies include:

Schneider Electric (France),

Honeywell International, Inc. (US),

ABB (Switzerland),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),

Siemens AG (Germany),

OMRON Corporation (Japan),

Keyence Corporation (Japan),

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

General Electric (US),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Sick AG (Germany),

HIMA (Germany), and

IDEC Corporation (Japan).

These companies have a global footprint, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions and services in machine safety and related sectors. They depend on their robust research and development capabilities, as well as diverse product and service portfolios, to enhance their market share.

Top 3 Players in the Machine Safety Market:

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. specializes in the manufacturing and development of process controls, systems, valves, and analytical instruments, providing industrial, commercial, automation, and residential solutions globally. The company operates through three distinct business segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Within the Automation Solutions segment, Emerson Electric Co. is dedicated to delivering machine safety solutions, catering to customers in both process and discrete industries. Leveraging its extensive industry experience, Emerson Electric Co. empowers automation businesses to develop comprehensive solutions for their clients.

The company utilizes its global reach, subject-matter expertise, and advanced industrial software to assist industries in attaining crucial operational and sustainability objectives. With robust technological and engineering capabilities, Emerson Electric Co. establishes a competitive edge in the machine safety market. Emerson Electric Co. offers a diverse range of safety components for machine safety solutions, including actuators, valves, digital valve controllers, solenoid valves, and pressure transmitters. These products adhere to the safety specifications outlined in the Safety Requirements Specifications (SRS), ensuring that the Safety Integrity Level (SIL) is maintained throughout the entire lifespan of the installed products.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric offers a comprehensive range of hardware, software, and services dedicated to energy management and automation solutions. Strategically positioned, the company excels in providing software solutions for visualization, supervisory control, real-time operation management, asset management, and information management in process industry plants. Schneider Electric operates through two primary business segments: Energy Management and Industrial Automation.

Within the Industrial Automation business segment, Schneider Electric is a key player in delivering machine safety solutions. The company offers SIL 3-certified safety solutions, ensuring the fail-safe performance of controllers for applications such as energize-to-trip and de-energize-to-trip. The Schneider Electric brand Triconex introduces Trident safety instrumented systems, holding SIL 3 certification. These safety systems exhibit high scalability, accommodating applications ranging from as low as 32 1/0 points per system to as high as 40,000 I/O points.Schneider Electric boasts a robust portfolio of machine safety-certified emergency stop devices and safety instrumented systems. Additionally, the company possesses expertise in distributed control systems (DCS)

Rockwell automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is a leading industrial automation and information solutions provider. The company offers diverse products and services, including industrial controls, information software, sensing devices, and industrial security solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Software and control operating segment contains a comprehensive portfolio of production automation and production operation tools, including hardware and software. This integrated portfolio merges information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), bringing the benefits of the connected enterprise to the production system.

Rockwell Automation offers machine safety solutions through its Software and control segment. The company offers machine safety products such as safety connection systems, safety drives, I/O modules, emergency stop devices, presence-sensing safety devices, safety programmable controllers, safety relays, and safety switches through this segment.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com