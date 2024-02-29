GCC Duty-Free Retailing Market Expected to Rise at 9.5% CAGR during 2024-2032

GCC Duty-Free Retailing Market

Duty-free retailing refers to the sale of goods to international travelers who are exempt from paying certain local or national taxes and duties on those goods.

2024-02-29

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Duty-Free Retailing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC duty-free retailing market share. The GCC duty-free retailing market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2024-2032.

Duty-free retailing refers to the sale of goods to international travelers who are exempt from paying certain local or national taxes and duties on those goods. These taxes and duties, which typically include import duties, value-added taxes (VAT), or excise taxes, are waived or refunded upon the condition that the goods are being purchased for personal use and will be taken out of the country where the purchase is made. Duty-free shops are commonly found in international airports, seaports, and border crossings, catering to travelers departing or arriving from international destinations. The concept of duty-free retailing dates back to the early 20th century when duty-free shops were established to serve travelers crossing borders between countries with differing tax regimes. Today, duty-free shopping has evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry, offering a wide range of products including liquor, tobacco, cosmetics, fragrances, luxury goods, electronics, and souvenirs.

GCC Duty-Free Retailing Market Trends and Drivers:

The GCC nations are known for their economic prosperity, driven primarily by oil and gas revenues. High levels of disposable income among residents, as well as a significant expatriate population, contribute to robust consumer spending, including on luxury and premium goods available in duty-free outlets. Additionally, the GCC countries have been actively promoting tourism as part of economic diversification efforts. Destinations, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, have emerged as major tourist hubs, attracting millions of visitors annually for leisure, business, and shopping purposes. Duty-free retailing plays a crucial role in catering to the needs and preferences of these tourists, offering a wide range of tax-free products across various categories. Other than this, situated at the crossroads of continents, the GCC countries serve as important transit points for travelers between Europe, Asia, and Africa. Major international airports in cities, such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi are key aviation hubs, facilitating a significant volume of passenger traffic. Duty-free shops in these airports capitalize on their strategic location to capture the spending of transit passengers, who often have extended layovers and time to shop.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-duty-free-retailing-market/requestsample

GCC Duty-Free Retailing Market 2024-2032 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report segmented the market on the basis of country, product type and distribution channel.

Product Type Insights:

• Beauty and Personal Care

• Wines and Spirits

• Tobacco

• Eatables

• Fashion Accessories and Hard Luxury

• Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Airports

• Airlines

• Ferries

• Others

Country Insights:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Bahrain

• Kuwait

• Oman

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

