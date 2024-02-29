Joint Statement: United States, Guatemala, and Mexico Chart New Path for Hemispheric Migration Partnership at Trilateral Ministerial Meeting

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Mexico, and Guatemala on the occasion of a Trilateral Ministerial Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Senior officials from the United States, Guatemala, and Mexico met today at the State Department for a trilateral ministerial meeting to enhance cooperation on hemispheric migration management and regional development. Led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood Randall of the United States, Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez and Minister of the Interior Francisco José Jiménez Irungaray of Guatemala, and Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena Ibarra of Mexico, the meeting solidified key areas of collaboration between the three partners, including on issues related toa root causes and development, border enforcement, labor mobility pathways and orderly, humane, and regular migration in the region. During the meeting, Foreign Minister Martinez announced Guatemala will host the next Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection ministerial meeting in the near future.

The U.S. and Mexican delegations congratulated the Guatemalan delegation on a successful democratic transition and pledged to work closely with President Bernardo Arévalo's administration to help strengthen institutions and democratic values in Guatemala.

The three delegations agreed on the urgency of addressing the root causes of irregular migration and displacement. To that end, participants discussed the importance of encouraging investments in Guatemala that develop infrastructure and expand access to health, education, electricity and housing. Participants also emphasized the need to foster economic productivity, foster supply chains between our countries, and create jobs in the region.

The delegations committed to expand access to labor mobility pathways as a strategic response to migration challenges in the region. All three countries emphasized the importance of upholding international human rights and protection standards, ensuring the dignity and well-being of migrants and refugees, and maintaining consular cooperation as a means of defending labor rights.

The three countries discussed efforts to combat human trafficking and the importance of trafficking prevention programs. The participants committed to strengthen joint law enforcement efforts, including by enhancing information sharing and working collectively to investigative and prosecute human trafficking and migrant smuggling networks.

Discussion also focused on the need to increase coordinated joint efforts on humane border management and enforcement, including at the U.S. – Mexico and Mexico – Guatemala borders. The three delegations committed to share data about migration flows by launching a new dashboard, which will enhance data-driven decision-making and coordination.

The three delegations also committed to establish an operationally focused trilateral working group which will work to improve security, law enforcement, processes, and infrastructure along their international borders. Law enforcement authorities from the three countries will work together to identify security gaps, share information, and develop coordinated operational plans. This effort will build on and expand existing partnerships to address shared challenges at our borders.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to other regional cooperation initiatives, including the Summit on Labor Migration Pathways, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Colombia and the International Organization for Migration in May. This forum will help foster regional cooperation to address migration challenges in an effective manner that upholds the rights and dignity of all migrants.