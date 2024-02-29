Blincyto Blinatumomab Sales Surpassed USD 850 Million In 2023

Blincyto Sales Accounts For Close To 10% Of Global Bispecific Antibodies Sales As Per New Report Published By Kuick Research

Delhi, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drugs Sales, Patent, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Bispecific Antibodies Development Proprietary Platforms Insight: > 30 Platforms

Global Market Size Yearly & Quarterly Sales (2018 till 2023)

Global Market Forecast Till 2029

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Yearly & Quarterly Sales (2018 till 2023)

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Regional Sales (2018 till 2023)

Clinical & Commercial Insight On Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 12 Antibodies

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing and Dosage Analysis

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase: > 800 Antibodies

FDA & EMA Fast Track Approval, Orphan Designation, Priority Status Insights

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-bispecific-antibody-market-bispecific-antibodies-market

Blinatumomab, developed by Micromet, is a bispecific antibody that is used to treat precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in both adults and children. Blinatumomab binds to CD19 on malignant B cells and CD3 on T cells, effectively making it a T cell engager. Following Micromet's acquisition by Amgen, the latter took over the development of Blinatumomab, and has benefited substantially from the drug's commercial success. Blinatumomab has received five approvals, including accelerated and full approvals, the most recent of which was a full approval granted in June 2023 for treating minimal residual disease-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, for which the drug received an accelerated approval in March 2018.

Blinatumomab was the second bispecific antibody to receive regulatory approval, the first being Catumaxomab, indicated for malignant ascites. However, Catumaxomab was soon after withdrawn from the market for commercial reasons, making Blinatumomab the first commercially successful bispecific antibody to retain market presence. It is marketed under the name Blincyto by Amgen and its regional partners, like BeiGene in China.

As previously stated, Blinatumomab is a bispecific T cell engager (BiTE). It was created utilizing Amgen's unique BiTE technology, which aims to use the body's immune system to remove cancerous cells in a targeted manner. With one arm of the bispecific antibody attaching to T cells via CD3, BiTE molecules serve as a link between the immune system and cancer cells. BiTE molecules are tiny and engineered to pass through the body with a half-life of a few hours, making them prospective therapeutic agents for a variety of malignancies.

The general response to Blinatumomab has been good, which has resulted in sales in US$ Million since its advent in the cancer therapeutics market in 2014. Amgen made US$ 85 Million in revenue from Blinatumomab sales in 2016, the year that the sales were first announced. By 2023, that value had risen to US$ 861 million. Blinatumomab sales have been mostly contributed by the US over the years, indicating the drug's strong commercial performance and high level of acceptance in the area. Blinatumomab sales in the US market reached US$ 566 Million in 2023, which is almost 58% of the annual sales value.

Amgen, in addition to several cancer research organizations, health institutes and universities are conducting clinical trials for Blinatumomab in different subsets of precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients as monotherapy and in combination with different anticancer agents, which points towards additional impending approvals in the coming years.





Neeraj Chawla Kuick research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com