Senator Cramer Statement on Minority Leader McConnell Announcing Plans to Not Seek Reelection as Party Leader

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he will not run for another term as leader. As the longest-serving Senate Republican leader in history, McConnell will step down from the position in November.  

“I’ve known Mitch for over three decades, all the way back to my days as Chairman of the North Dakota Republican party, and I can confidently say there’s nobody quite like him. Mitch has ice in his veins which has served him well. He’s not prone to exaggeration or impulse, but instead brings wisdom and experience to the Senate. We are not an easy bunch to wrangle, but he managed to lead us through historic legislative battles and played the pivotal role in establishing the six to three conservative majority on the Supreme Court. I wish him all the best as he finishes out his term as leader.”

