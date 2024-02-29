Hemlibra Emicizumab Sales Increase By 8% In 2023

Driven By Hemlibra Sales The Global Bispecific Antibody Market Surpassed USD 8 Billion In 2023 Says Kuick Research In New Report

Delhi, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drugs Sales, Patent, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Bispecific Antibodies Development Proprietary Platforms Insight: > 30 Platforms

Global Market Size Yearly & Quarterly Sales (2018 till 2023)

Global Market Forecast Till 2029

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Yearly & Quarterly Sales (2018 till 2023)

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Regional Sales (2018 till 2023)

Clinical & Commercial Insight On Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 12 Antibodies

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing and Dosage Analysis

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase: > 800 Antibodies

FDA & EMA Fast Track Approval, Orphan Designation, Priority Status Insights

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-bispecific-antibody-market-bispecific-antibodies-market

Hemlibra, marketed by Roche and its subsidiaries, is one of the most commercially successful drugs on the market. Furthermore, it is the largest revenue generating bispecific antibody currently available, with sales exceeding billions of dollars over the last five years. Hemlibra was initially suggested for the treatment of hemophilia-A patients with factor VIII inhibitors, but it is now also used to treat individuals without factor VIII inhibitors, resulting in a significant increase in patient base and market sales. Hemlibra is currently one of Roche's best-selling treatments, standing out as a representative of the bispecific antibody drugs class.

Since its approval in 2017, Hemlibra has experienced remarkable sales growth, surpassing initial forecasts and exceeding expectations in the hemophilia market. With a compelling efficacy profile and favorable safety profiles, Hemlibra has captured significant market share, rapidly becoming the treatment of choice for hemophilia A patients, regardless of their factors VIII inhibitor status.

In 2023, Roche reported Hemlibra sales of CHF 4,147 million (US$ 4,727.58 Million), an 8.48% increase over the amount reported in 2022, which was CHF 3,823 Million (US$ 4,358.22 Million). Earnings for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2023 were reported as US$ 1,178.76 Million, US$ Million, 1,200.42 Million, US$ 1168.5 Million, and US$ 1,179.9 Million, respectively, representing considerable gains over the same periods in 2022.

Despite its commercial success, Roche and Chugai Pharmaceuticals, the developers and manufacturers of Hemlibra, continue to invest in research and development to further optimize its therapeutic potential and expand the market reach. Clinical trials for Hemlibra are underway to explore Hemlibra’s efficacy and safety in various patient populations, such as in newborn hemophilia A patients. Additionally, clinical trials are also underway for other diseases associated with partial or complete deficiency of factor VIII, such as Von Willebrand Disease.

Therefore, Hemlibra remarkable sales performance, driven by its innovative mechanism of action and expanding indications, underscores its commercial success and market dominance in hemophilia treatment. With ongoing research and development efforts, Hemlibra is poised to maintain its leadership position and continue redefining the standard of care for patients with hemophilia A, reaffirming its status as a clinically impactful therapy in the evolving landscape of rare diseases.





Neeraj Chawla Kuick research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com