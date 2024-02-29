Luxury Redefined: New Seafront Homes Near Palm Jumeirah and Bluewater's Island, Dubai
Luxury seafront homes near Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island in Dubai offer prime waterfront living with top amenities and stunning views.
Discover luxury living at new seafront residences near Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, redefining opulence in Dubai's real estate market."DUBAI, UAE, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous unveiling, Dubai has introduced a collection of exquisite seafront residences nestled near the illustrious Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island. This prestigious project, located on the vibrant Bluewaters Island, epitomizes luxury living with panoramic views of the harbor. Residents can relish convenient access to the sea and bask in the prime waterfront location along the picturesque promenade.
— RIZWAN SHAHZAD
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝟏. 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The residences are strategically positioned on Bluewaters Island, adjacent to the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) area.
𝟐. 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫: The project is spearheaded by Meraas, a prominent Dubai-based holding company known for its upscale and innovative developments.
𝟑. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬: The development offers a diverse range of residential options including one to four-bedroom apartments, townhouses, and penthouses.
𝟒. 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: Residents can look forward to a host of world-class amenities such as state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, basketball courts, and dedicated children's play areas.
𝟓. 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬: The four-bedroom penthouses boast panoramic 360-degree views encompassing the Arabian Gulf, Marina skyline, Ain Dubai (the world's largest observation wheel), and the iconic Dubai cityscape.
𝟔. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Direct access from Sheikh Zayed Road ensures seamless connectivity to key destinations including The Walk at JBR.
𝟕. 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 & 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: The island will feature an array of retail outlets, dining establishments, entertainment venues, two five-star hotels, a ferry dock for easy commuting, and an exclusive beach club for residents.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝟏. 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲-𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠: Bluewaters Residences is designed to offer a family-friendly living environment with resort-style amenities catering to all age groups.
𝟐. 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧: The development comprises ten elegantly designed apartment buildings, seventeen townhouses, and four luxurious penthouses exuding sophistication and modernity.
𝟑. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: Residents can expect premium finishes including Scandinavian wood floors, contemporary fixtures, Italian appliances in kitchens, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows allowing ample natural light and stunning views.
𝟒. 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: The project boasts an array of facilities such as swimming pools, well-equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens for relaxation, and recreational spaces for leisure activities.
𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬:
𝟏. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲: Situated close to key landmarks like Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah offering residents easy access to upscale dining venues such as MADO Restaurant Bluewaters and entertainment options like Skydive Dubai.
𝟐. 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥: The location presents high rental yield potential for investors seeking attractive returns on investment due to its prime positioning in one of Dubai's most sought-after areas.
Nestled within the bustling cityscape of Dubai, Bluewaters Island stands as a dynamic lifestyle destination where the tranquility of waterfront living harmoniously merges with the vibrancy of urban convenience. Boasting a prime location and an array of upscale amenities, this island enclave sets the stage for a new era of luxury living. The newly unveiled seafront residences near Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island epitomize opulence and sophistication, promising residents an unparalleled residential experience in Dubai's esteemed real estate market.
