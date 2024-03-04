Tanabe Consulting Exhibits for the First Time at FOODEX JAPAN 2024 (The 49th International Food and Beverage Exhibition)

Foodex Japan2024 Tanabe Consulting Group What’s Special about Tanabe Consulting

March 5 (Tuesday) - March 8 (Friday), 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight

JAPAN, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanabe Consulting Co., Ltd., a pioneer in management consulting in Japan (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and Yodogawa-ku, Osaka; President and CEO: Takahiko Wakamatsu), will exhibit for the first time at FOODEX JAPAN 2024 (the 49th International Food and Beverage Exhibition) from March 5 (Tuesday) to March 8 (Friday), 2024.

URL: https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/

With a population of approximately 130 million, excellent public safety, and well-developed business environment, Japan, as one of the most advanced countries in Asia, is an exceptionally attractive market. However, for non-Japanese companies, the Japanese market is a venture into the unknown, and it has unique business customs and distribution channels. To smoothly launch a business in Japan and penetrate into the Japanese market, it is important to craft market entry and expansion strategies based on a clear understanding of the product’s market size, future potential, competitive landscape, differentiation from competitors, and the supply chain model.

Recently, there has been an increase in inquiries for support for foreign companies entering the Japanese food industry. Tanabe Consulting, a trailblazer in strategic consulting in Japan, brings over 65 years of expertise to the table. This expertise is particularly pronounced in the realm of food-related consulting, where Tanabe Consulting has advised over 700 companies in the past decade. Equipped with an in-depth understanding of Japan’s food business landscape, Tanabe Consulting stands ready to offer comprehensive support for ambitions to venture into and grow within the Japanese market.

For those exploring entry into the Japanese market or in search of effective promotional and sales strategies that resonate in Japan, feel free to a visit to Tanabe Consulting's booth at the exhibition.

FOODEX JAPAN 2024 (The 49th International Food and Beverage Exhibition) Booth Details

Event Name: FOODEX JAPAN 2024 (The 49th International Food and Beverage Exhibition)

Dates: March 5 (Tuesday) to March 8 (Friday), 2024, 10:00 to 17:00 (closes at 16:30 on the last day)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

Exhibition Zone: Information and Services

Booth Number: AT1-A12

Japanese Market Entry Solutions Offered by Tanabe Consulting Group (TCG)

１． Japanese Market Analysis

・ Market and target area analysis

・ Industry structure analysis

・ Competitor analysis

・ Competitive product analysis

・ Competitive product positioning and promotion analysis

・ Industry trend analysis

2. Strategic Planning for Market Entry

・ Market entry strategy

・ Strategic business model development

・ Strategic marketing plan

3. Sales Support

・ Preparation of potential partner list

・ Coordination of visits and meetings with Japanese companies

・ Creation of Japanese website

・ Digital marketing

・ Social media management

・ Strategic PR/public relations and press release

Received Award from the US Publisher “Business Management Review”

Tanabe Consulting was acknowledged by the US publisher “Business Management Review” as one of the top five companies in Japan that are at the forefront of providing Strategic Planning services and impacting the marketplace.

Overview of Tanabe Consulting Group (TCG)

Founded in 1957, Tanabe Consulting Group (TCG) has carved a pioneering path in management consulting in Japan, amassing over 65 years of experience. Based on the management philosophy of “we love companies walk together with companies and work for company prosperity,” aiming to create values for the future society.

With around 660 professionals across the group, TCG positions itself as a partner for executives and leaders, having supported over 17,000 companies ranging from large corporations to medium-sized enterprises. TCG offers comprehensive management consulting support, from strategic planning through to implementation and operation, with a strong focus on digital technology integration. The management consulting value chain established by TCG provides seamless, end-to-end business management support, closely integrated with local communities across Japan.

TCG’s consulting approach is client-centric, dedicated to the success of its clients. This is embodied in the adoption of a "team consulting" style, where a dedicated team of professional consultants addresses the unique management challenges of each company, guided by the management consulting value chain.

What’s Special about Tanabe Consulting

Tanabe Consulting operates 10 offices throughout Japan, maintaining an extensive network of clients across the country. Each project benefits from the assignment of consultant Teams with in-depth knowledge of the relevant area, ensuring the delivery of highly accurate information and consulting services.

[Company Overview]

Company Name: Tanabe Consulting Group Co., Ltd.

Representative: Takahiko Wakamatsu (President and CEO)

Founded: October 16, 1957

Established: April 1, 1963

Capital: 1,772 million yen

Number of Employees: 660 (whole group) *As of April 1, 2023

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Head Office: 1-8-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; 3-3-41 Miyahara, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka