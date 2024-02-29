Grain Storage Silos Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.71% to reach US$1.973 billion by 2029
Grain Storage Silos Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% from US$1.429 billion in 2022 to US$1.973 billion in 2029. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the grain storage silos market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1.973 billion by 2029.
The grain storage silos market is predicted to increase steadily over the forecast period. Silos provide a long-term and cost-effective storage solution, especially when space is restricted and storage prices are high. This market sector is important to the entire grain storage industry because it provides the essential storage infrastructure to support agricultural production.
Global agricultural production is rising owing to population increase, but issues include grain losses and insufficient storage facilities. This results in lower pricing and decreased profits for manufacturers. The worldwide grain storage silos market benefits from increased demand for adequate post-harvest facilities as grain prices fluctuate and storage capabilities grow.
The grain storage silos market is expanding due to the rising need for effective post-harvest management, large capacity, and low operating costs. These storages are luring small farmers to use them, which is boosting the grain storehouse silos business.
For instance, In May 2023, the government approved the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector" to alleviate food grain storage capacity shortages. The pilot project entails creating agricultural infrastructure such as decentralized warehouses, custom hiring centers, processing units, and fair-priced stores in several states and union territories.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the grain storage silos market during the forecast period. For instance, In June 2023, Silos Spain will install flat-bottom silos in a contemporary Romanian storage facility. Six silos with a diameter of 9.93 meters and a height of 16 meters will be built, each holding 900 tonnes of maize, barley and wheat. These silos will allow for efficient and safe grain storage, assuring long-term grain quality and preservation.
The global grain storage silos market, based on different types is categorized into- steel silos, metal silos, and others. Steel silos are one of the most frequent grain storage structures, known for their durability, adaptability, and ease of installation. They provide good protection against environmental hazards such as dampness, pests, and temperature variations.
Metal silos, built from metals such as aluminum or galvanized metal, are more corrosion-resistant and cost-effective than steel silos. Other grain storage structures, such as concrete, cloth, or hybrid silos, are employed for specialized purposes or special needs, such as mobility, quick construction, or economic concerns. These solutions might be chosen based on individual uses or requirements.
The global grain storage silos market, based on different products is categorized into- Flat Bottom Silos, Hopper Bottom Silos, Feed Hoppers, and Farm Silos. Flat Bottom Silos are large-scale grain storage buildings used in agriculture and commerce to provide bulk capacity.
Hopper bottom silos contain a conical or pyramid-shaped bottom part, making it easier to discharge stored grains. The slanted design aids in the flow of grain to the discharge hole, making it excellent for handling various types of grains and eliminating grain bridges.
Feed hoppers are specialized silos used to store animal feed or grains. They include adjustable outputs or dispensers for regulated feeding. Farm silos are smaller storage buildings used on individual farms storing grain gathered from crops. They come in flat-bottomed or hopper-bottomed formats, depending on the farm operation's unique needs.
The global grain storage silos market, based on different commodities is categorized into- rice, maize, wheat, soybean, sunflower, and others. Rice silos are specifically constructed to store rice grains, including ventilation systems to control moisture levels and avoid spoiling.
Maize and wheat silos are critical storage structures for preserving grain quality while avoiding insect and moisture damage. Maize silos may have temperature monitoring and aeration systems, whereas wheat silos are intended for bulk storage of wheat grains while safeguarding them from external elements. Both silos are vital for food production and storage.
Soybean silos are critical for preserving the nutritional content and preventing rotting of soybeans used in culinary goods and animal feed. They may incorporate insect-proofing and aeration systems to maintain grain quality. Sunflower silos, high in nutrients and oils, are designed to store sunflower seeds while preserving them from moisture and pests.
North America's prominence in the grain storage silos industry stems from its strong agricultural production, technical developments, significant investments, and favorable economic conditions. The region's strong demand for grains, which is driven by population growth, animal production, and foreign exports, demands considerable storage capacity. Government programs and subsidies can benefit the agriculture industry by stimulating investments in grain storage.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the grain storage silos market that have been covered are Rostfrei Steels, Superior Grain Equipment, Henan Sron Silo Engineering Co., Silos Cordoba, Sioux Steel Company, Skess Corporation, Nelson, Symaga, Arsenal Steel Silos, and Ahrens Agri.
The market analytics report segments the grain storage silos market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Steel Silos
o Metal Silos
o Others
• By Product
o Flat Bottom Silos
o Hopper Bottom Silos
o Feed Hoppers
o Farm Silos
• By Commodity
o Rice
o Maize
o Wheat
o Soybean
o Sunflower
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
o Rostfrei Steels
o Superior Grain Equipment
o Henan Sron Silo Engineering Co.
o Silos Cordoba
o Sioux Steel Company
o Skess Corporation
o Nelson
o Symaga
o Arsenal Steel Silos
o Ahrens Agri
