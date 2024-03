GetPaid partners with UNO Digital Bank for greater financial inclusion

Uno customers will have access to GetPaid's earned wage access platform, allowing them to access a portion of their earned wages in real-time.

MANILA , NCR, PHILIPPINES, February 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This collaboration marks a significant step forward in redefining financial services and enhancing the financial well-being of individuals. By combining the cutting-edge technology of Uno Digital bank with the unique earned wage access capabilities of GetPaid , the partnership aims to empower users with greater control over their finances.Through this alliance, Uno customers will have access to GetPaid's earned wage access platform, allowing them to access a portion of their earned wages in real-time. This feature provides flexibility and convenience, addressing the evolving needs of individuals in managing their finances once their employer has signed up to GetPaid. Mitchell Goh , CEO of GetPaid, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Uno is a testament to our shared vision of empowering individuals with greater financial control. Together, we aim to revolutionize the way people access and manage their earned wages, ultimately fostering financial well-being and financial inclusion in the Philippines."2nd Floor Zeta BuildingUnit 25D, 191 Salcedo St. Legaspi.Village Makati City 1229, Philippines

User Video