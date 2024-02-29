Stadium Seating Market is projected to reach $1,570.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $329.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $449.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.2%.

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Stadium Seating Market by Seat Type (Fixed Seating, Telescopic Seating, and Bleachers/Grandstand), Application (Indoor Stadium, And Outdoor Stadium), Design (Foldable, And Non-Foldable) and Material (Metallic, Wood and Plastic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global stadium seating industry generated $1.03 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.57 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Prime determinants of growth

Increase in interest of people toward sports and games, growing popularity of spending the day into recreational activities or events, and rise in the number of stadiums drives the growth of the global stadium seating market. However, volatile raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, breakthroughs in stadium seating technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

The growth of the stadium seating market can be attributed to the growing interest of people toward sports and games. Rise in popularity of spending the day outside of the home premise and into recreational activities or events fuels the market growth of stadium seating market. Furthermore, increase in the number of stadiums being made/established all around the world also drives the growth for stadium seating market. However, increase in threat of security act as the major restraint for the global stadium seating market growth. On the contrary, development of new seating technology is expected to make way for the growth of market in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Avant

• Camatic Seating

• Recaro

• Kotobuki Seating

• SERIES Seating

• Mobiliario

• Figueras

• Ferco Seating Systems

• Daplast

• The BOX Seat



The stadium seating market has been segmented based on seat type, application, design, material, and region. Based on the seat type the market is segmented into fixed seating, telescopic seating, and bleachers/grandstand. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into indoor stadium, and outdoor stadium. Based on design, the market is segmented into foldable, and non-foldable. Based on material, the market is classified into metallic, wood and plastic. Regionally, the report has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of Study

• On the basis of seat type, the bleachers/grandstand segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the outdoor stadium segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2030.

• The foldable segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for stadium seating in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1️⃣ What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021-2030?

2️⃣ What will be the market size during the estimated period?

3️⃣ What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Stadium Seating Market during the forecast period?

4️⃣ Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Stadium Seating Market?

5️⃣ What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Stadium Seating Market across different regions?

6️⃣ What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier to the growth of the Stadium Seating Market?

7️⃣ What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?



𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 : STADIUM SEATING MARKET, BY SEAT TYPE

Chapter 5 : STADIUM SEATING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter 6 : STADIUM SEATING MARKET, BY DESIGN

Chapter 7 : STADIUM SEATING MARKET, BY MATERIAL

Chapter 8 : STADIUM SEATING MARKET, BY REGION

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the stadium seating market holds a modest scope for the growth in the global market. The market, which is in its maturity stage, is expected to contribute significantly to the global market in the upcoming years. According to the CXOs the stadium seating market is driven by growing affinity of people in sports and games. Furthermore, increase in the number of stadiums being made has also driven the market growth for the stadium seating industry. However, volatile raw material prices and the growing threat of security in the stadiums act as the major restraint for the global stadium seating market. Conversely, innovations in seating technology are expected to make way for the growth of stadium seating market.