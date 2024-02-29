Submit Release
Lane Closures on US 30, Eastbound and Westbound, on the Jennings Randolph Bridge, to Begin Wednesday, February 28, 2024

A portion of eastbound and westbound US 30, on the Jennings Randolph Bridge, will be restricted to one lane, beginning Wednesday, February 28, 2024, through Sunday, March 31, 2024, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

