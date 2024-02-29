Zubiri: Utah-based Tabernacle Choir opens Senate session with songs of worship

UTAH-BASED TABERNACLE CHOIR OPENS SENATE SESSION WITH SONGS OF WORSHIP

February 28, 2024

As part of the Senate's plan to invite Filipino artists to open the Senate session, today marks a little divergence from the program: members of the Utah-based The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed songs of worship to senators and guests before plenary discussions on important measures.

Upon the invitation of Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, the globally renowned Tabernacle Choir, formed by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints based in Salt Lake City, delivered a three-song set before session in the Senate opened today.

The ensemble is in the Philippines today for a pair of concerts as part of their world tour dubbed as "Hope."

"Every week, we invite Filipino artists to open our Senate session, as a showcase for the vast array of talent across the land," explained Zubiri.

"The Tabernacle Choir may be American, but we are proud to note that they have Filipino members, and several more who have lived here in the Philippines and called our country home. So we are very happy to welcome them to the Senate and hear their music, which very much speaks to our people."

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed worship songs such as "Awake and Arise, All Ye Children of Light" and "God be With You Till We Meet Again." The choir also gave a performance of "Bahay Kubo" to complete their Senate set.