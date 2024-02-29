PHILIPPINES, February 29 - Press Release

February 28, 2024 Bong Go hails newly enacted Tatak Pinoy Law to help develop, promote Filipino products and boost livelihood for the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his optimism for the recently signed Republic Act No. 11981, or the Tatak Pinoy Act, describing it as a crucial step forward in promoting Filipino products and innovation on a domestic and global scale. Go is a co-author of the measure. The law, signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on February 26, aims to elevate the standard and competitiveness of Philippine products and services by fostering stronger collaboration between government agencies and the private sector. "The Tatak Pinoy law reflects the potential of Filipino ingenuity," Go remarked. "I'm proud to have supported this legislation that provides concrete assistance to local businesses. As we prioritize Filipino-made products and services, we uplift Filipino workers and create a more robust future." The Tatak Pinoy Act seeks to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors in promoting Philippine-made goods and services. The senator highlighted the establishment of the Tatak Pinoy Council under the new law, which is tasked with formulating policies and programs to enhance the productive capabilities of local enterprises and boost the country's economic potential. "The creation of the Tatak Pinoy Council signifies our commitment to providing tangible support to Filipino industries, ensuring that they can compete on the world stage and contribute significantly to our nation's growth," Go stated. Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Trade, shared his optimism about the positive changes the measure can bring to the Philippine economy and the lives of ordinary Filipinos for their "Proudly Filipino" products. "Through this law, we aim to inspire innovation and drive competitiveness among our local industries. By doing so, we not only elevate the status of Philippine products but also create more job opportunities and improve our people's overall quality of life," he explained. Senator Sonny Angara, the principal sponsor, explained that the law supports expanding and upgrading Filipino businesses' operations, improving domestic and international competitiveness. Meanwhile, Go also authored and co-sponsored RA 11960, or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, to support the local economy. The law aims to enhance micro, small, and medium enterprises by assisting in various areas such as quality improvement, product development, design, packaging, standards compliance, marketability, brand development, sustainability, and securing necessary licenses and registrations. At the peak of the pandemic, Go also played a key role in implementing the Small Business Wage Subsidy program, providing financial assistance to workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine.