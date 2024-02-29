TANUVASA RE-APPOINTED AS FIRE AND EMERGENCY CHIEF.

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); From a field of two applicants, Cabinet this week upheld the recommendation from the Selection Panel to re-appoint Tanuvasa Oloapu Petone Mauga to continue as the Commissioner of Fire and Emergency Authority for three years.

A veteran police naval commanding officer formerly with the Nafanua Patrol Boat and also a certified Naval Officer, Tanuvasa has been a public servant for 25 consecutive years including 16 years with the Police Force.

For over a decade he was deployed on the Nafanua Patrol Boat. And after five years as the Nafanua Commanding Officer, he left the force to continue his public service career as SFESAs’ Assistant Chief Executive Officer in charge of Special and Emergency Operations.

A product of the public school system starting from Malifa Infant and Primary Schools to Leififi Intermediate, Avele College and the National University of Samoa, Tanuvasa also completed specialized studies with Australia’s Maritime College and the U.S. Naval College based in Rhode Island.

TOE TOFIA TANUVASA MA KOMESINA O LE PULEGA O TINEIMŪ MA FA’ALAVELAVE FA’AFUASE’I.

(SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ): Ua fa’ai’ugāfonoina e le Kapeneta i lana Fonotaga i lenei vaiaso, le toe tofia ai o le afioga iā Tanuvasa Olo’apu Petone Mauga ma Komesina o le Pulega o Tineimū ma Fa’alavelave Fa’afuase’i (S.F.E.S.A.) mo le isi tolu tausaga.

O Tanuvasa, ua loa lona silafia ma ona tomai fa’apitoa i le auaunaga tau Leoleo patino tonu i luga o va’a a leoleo o lo’o puipuia le gataifale, le Nafanua, e pei ona avea ai o ia ma Ta’ita’i Leoleo i lea va’a i le tele o tausaga.

I le 25 o tausaga o lana tautua mo le Mālō o Samoa, e 16 tausaga sa galue ai mo le Matāgaluega o Leoleo, a’o le’i se’e atu ma ia tau’aveina tofiga o le Sui Komesina i le Vaega o Auaunaga Fa’apitoa ma le tali atu i Fa’alavelave Tutupu Fa’afuase’i mo le S.F.E.S.A..

Sa a’oa’oina mai le Ā’oga Tulaga Lua a Malifa, soso’o ai ma Leififi Intermediate, Kolisi o Avele, Iunivesite Aoao o Samoa (N.U.S.) ma fa’aauauina ai ana a’oa’oga i le Kolisi a le Australia’s Maritime ma le Kolisi o le U.S. Naval i Rhode Island.

O le lua ai lea o nofoā’iga soso’o ta’itolu tausaga a Tanuvasa i lea tofiga tāua o le Mālō.

