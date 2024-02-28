So-called 'secession' in Điện Biên must not be repeated: Police chief

VIETNAM, February 28 -

ĐIỆN BIÊN Strategically positioned for national security in the Northwest, Điện Biên Province, with over 30 per cent of its population being ethnic Mông, faced challenges in 2011 when over 7,000 people gathered at Huổi Khon Village, Nậm Kè Commune, Mường Nhé District, demanding the creation of a "Separate State" for the Mông people.

Government and provincial police efforts have since led to increased understanding of the correct principles of the Party and the State among most people. However, in some remote areas, lingering complexities related to secessionist propaganda activities still exist.

The Điện Biên Provincial Police report that in recent years, Mông expatriate organisations have exploited issues related to ethnicity, religion and hostile forces to incite secessionist ideas among ethnic communities. These individuals employ various tactics, primarily relying on deceitful propaganda, false promises regarding the "King of the Mông people" and the misuse of religious beliefs to spread misleading messages and gather support.

In 2011, Huổi Khon village witnessed an assembly of over 7,000 people, primarily Mông from Điện Biên and other provinces, gathering to "welcome the King", who was nowhere to be found. The large crowd faced hunger, cold and deprivation, resulting in apprehensions and legal actions against numerous individuals by law enforcement agencies.

Combining propaganda campaigns with stringent measures against secession leaders, Điện Biên provincial authorities and police have significantly consolidated and transformed areas affected by propaganda promoting the establishment of a so-called "separate Mông state." While some areas still exhibit complexities related to these activities, their impact has diminished.

Throughout the struggle, law enforcement authorities dismantled three subversive organisations, apprehended and prosecuted 107 leaders and core members, reprimanded and educated 158 individuals, and conducted propaganda campaigns influencing 683 people.

Furthermore, 15 individuals are currently wanted within the region. The Điện Biên Provincial Police have since effectively promoted propaganda activities, counteracted external influences, and implemented stringent management to prevent the resurgence of these activities.

In addition to addressing the leading figures, the authorities have implemented measures to support local people, especially ethnic communities, in stabilising their lives. The focus is on economic development and resisting the influence of subversive elements.

"Law enforcement agencies have collaborated with local authorities, enhancing the implementation of national target programmes for economic development," said Lieutenant Colonel Giàng A Minh, Deputy Head of the Internal Security Division PA02 – Điện Biên Police. "Support has been provided in terms of seedlings, livestock, and housing for those who have mistakenly followed subversive individuals back to their localities, encouraging them to become responsible citizens. Notably, over 1,000 houses have been constructed with support from the Ministry of Public Security. These houses have been completed, and residents have been living in them for some time."

The housebuilding programme for poor residents implemented by the Ministry of Public Security in Điện Biên drew the participation of various units, including the provincial police, the Northwest Mobile Police Regiment (Ministry of Public Security), the provincial military command, and sponsors.

The programme has successfully delivered and completed housing for 380 households, along with supporting 650 households in self-construction, providing shelter for thousands of people in remote and disadvantaged areas, enabling them to lead stable lives and foster economic development. VNS