Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,066 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer Cox signs nine bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

NEWS RELEASE

Feb. 28, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer Cox signs nine bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 28, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed nine bills today. He has signed 29 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date. 

Information on the bills signed today can be found below:

  • HCR 1 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the U.S.S. Utah
  • HCR 2 Concurrent Resolution for State Health Plan Benefit Changes
  • HCR 3 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Child Sexual Abuse Material
  • HCR 7 Concurrent Resolution Encouraging Repeal of the Jones Act
  • HCR 8 Concurrent Resolution Creating the Butch Cassidy State Monument
  • HCR 9 Concurrent Resolution Celebrating Utah’s History of Welcoming Refugees
  • HB 55 Employment Confidentiality Amendments
  • SB 107 Election Process Amendments
  • SB 240 Government Records Access and Management Act Amendments

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer Cox signs nine bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more