Ireland values Việt Nam's role in its Asia-Pacific strategy

VIETNAM, February 29 - HÀ NỘI — President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins has agreed to foster bilateral cooperation and connectivity with Vietnam across spheres, especially economy, people-to-people exchange, and education-training.

At a reception for visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Wednesday (local time) on a courtesy call, the President lauded Sơn's official visit, the first to Ireland by a Vietnamese foreign minister over the past more than 20 years, and expressed his belief that it will contribute to deepening the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements over the past time, and affirmed the importance Ireland attaches to the Southeast Asian nation’s position and role in its strategy towards the Asia-Pacific.

For his part, Minister Sơn stressed Việt Nam always wishes to enhance the bilateral friendship and multi-faceted cooperation, saying he hopes that through the visit, the two sides will review and set out major orientations and measures to enhance the relationship comprehensively and intensively, for the sake of their people.

The minister suggested the President support joint efforts in stepping up all-level delegation exchanges and contacts, and raise his voice for the Irish parliament to soon ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He also expressed his hope for stronger collaboration in education-training, as well as further culture and art exchanges, and connectivity between localities of the two countries.

Sơn proposed the host leader continue his support for Việt Nam as a priority partner in development cooperation policies in the time ahead, and help the country in human resources development, digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture.

Expressing his delight at the strong, intensive, and extensive development of the Việt Nam-Ireland cooperation, Higgins agreed with Sơn's proposals to enhance coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, settle conflicts and disputes by peaceful measures in line with the United Nations Charter and international law, and cope with global challenges like climate change and food security, for sustainable development in each country, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

On this occasion, the President commended contributions by the Vietnamese community in Ireland to the country, and pledged to create favourable conditions for them to further integrate into the host society, study and work there, serving as a bridge in the bilateral friendship. — VNS