Connecticut Business Leaders to be Inducted into Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame at April 2 Ceremony
Event Honors Impactful Leaders; Don Allan, Jr., Karen Dubois-Walton, Sam Gray Jr., Bill Griffeth, Tom Sansone, Dr. Reid Waldman Earn Recognition
They have each established an inspiring track-record that reflects their commitment to community and determination to improve individual lives in meaningful ways.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five of Connecticut's notable leaders and a nationally-known business journalist will be honored by Junior Achievement of Southwest New England at the 45th Annual Business Hall of Fame Awards induction ceremony on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
The prestigious annual event recognizes individuals for their leadership, success in business, community involvement, and their significant contributions to the quality of life in Connecticut and beyond. The event will be held at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.
Being honored at the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame on April 2 are:
- Don Allan, Jr., President & CEO, Stanley Black & Decker
- Karen Dubois-Walton, President, Elm City Communities
- Samuel Gray Jr., President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford
- Bill Griffeth, Retired CNBC Anchor, Business Journalist, Author
- Tom Sansone, Partner, Carmody, Torrance, Sandak & Hennessey
- Dr. Reid Waldman, Founder, VeraDermics
"They have each established an inspiring track-record that reflects their commitment to community and determination to improve individual lives in meaningful ways," said Jeremy Race, CEO of Junior Achievement of Southwest New England. "We are pleased to recognize their leadership and example at this year’s induction ceremony, which promises to be a very special evening as together we will honor their excellence and enduring impact.”
Greg Barats, CEO of Hartford Steam Boiler, is serving as Chair of the Hartford Committee and Diane Wishnafski, retired executive of New Alliance Bank, is serving as Chair of the New Haven Committee that has planned the April 2 event. During the evening, Junior Achievement of Southwest New England CEO Jeremy Race and celebrity emcee Brian Shactman, host of Mornings with Brian & Company on WTIC Radio, will present the honorees and highlight the work of Junior Achievement locally.
The support of leading local businesses and individuals is indispensable in furthering JA's work with local schools throughout the region. Lead sponsors for the Hall of Fame event include: Hartford Steam Boiler (Presenting Sponsor), Stanley Black and Decker (Presenting Sponsor), Travelers (Diamond Sponsor), Webster Bank (Diamond Sponsor), Prime Materials Recovery Inc. (Platinum Sponsor), The Hartford (Platinum Sponsor), Eversource (Platinum Sponsor), Barnes Group (Gold Sponsor), and Robinson & Cole (Gold Sponsor). Additional sponsors include Carmody Torrance Sandak and Hennessey LLP (Silver Sponsor), Snowden Lane (Silver Sponsor), Liberty Bank (Silver Sponsor), KPMG (Silver Sponsor), and Robert & Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation (Silver Sponsor). Sponsors listed are as of February 27.
Additional sponsorships are available. All net proceeds will benefit JA educational programs in Connecticut, enabling JA to continue providing life-changing programs to students in communities across the state.
During its four-decade history, the JA of Southwest New England Business Hall of Fame has inducted more than 145 individuals and organizations for their career achievements and contributions to the community.
Junior Achievement is a global leader in providing cutting-edge, hands-on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness education. In just the past year, JA delivered high-quality economic education to more than 30,000 Connecticut students in 165 schools and sites, including 85 high schools, with more than 1,200 volunteers from 239 leading companies.
Providing children from kindergarten through 12th grade with positive adult role models who illustrate ways to build self-confidence and develop financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness skills, is a hallmark of Junior Achievement. Data indicates that 84 percent of JA alumni nationally agree that their Junior Achievement experience helped with their financial literacy, and 88% of JA alumni say they are satisfied with their careers, compared to 49% of the general public.
JA volunteers come from all walks of life and use their personal experiences to make the JA curricula of more than twenty programs practical and realistic, helping to empower students to own their economic success.
To attend the Business Hall of Fame evening on April 2, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., go to www.jaconn.org for ticket information and reservations. To learn more about Junior Achievement’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, or for sponsorship information, contact Melinda Kester, JA's Special Events Manager, at mkester@jaconn.org.
