Global Cruises Launches Tours Across Canada & New England
Experience the Rich Heritage and Natural Beauty of the Atlantic NortheastMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cruises, proudly announces its new Canada & New England Portfolio, a journey through some of North America's most picturesque and historic regions. This series features a collection of immersive shore excursions, showcasing the rich cultural, historical and culinary heritage of destinations in Canada including Charlottetown, Halifax, Saint John, and Sydney, and in New England including Boston, Portland, Bar Harbor and Newport.
"Our Canada & New England Portfolio reflects our commitment to offering diverse, high-quality travel experiences," said Leyla Osorio, CEO of Global Cruises. "Guests will enjoy a journey filled with stories, flavors and sights that epitomize the essence of these regions."
Global Cruises' Canada & New England Portfolio offers an array of unique regional experiences of the Atlantic northeast. Bar Harbor's tours extend an intimate glimpse into America's Gilded Age elegance, captivating natural landscapes of Acadia National Park, and the rich heritage of the Wabanaki Nations. Boston's excursions dive into American Revolutionary history with interactive, character-led tours down cobblestone-lined streets. Charlottetown's tours offer a deep dive into the city's architectural and spiritual past for an enriching exploration of Prince Edward Island's capital.
Halifax is a treasure trove for seafood tastings, known for its fresh lobster and crab, while Portland blends its seafaring legacy with a vibrant arts scene and Beer Mastery Tour. Newport provides a gateway to the opulence of the Gilded Age, cultural richness and scenic vineyards. In Sydney, visitors are immersed in Gaelic culture through a carefully curated experience that blends culture and scenery on Cape Breton Island. Lastly, Saint John mixes its nautical roots with scenic wonders like the Reversing Falls with the highest tidal change in the world.
Travelers will explore these iconic locations through unique experiences that celebrate the history and authentic regional experiences of Canada and New England. The tours are now open for reservations on a variety of cruise lines, meticulously crafted to cater to a diverse range of interests and preferences, offering enriching experiences for families, solo adventurers, couples and visitors of all ages. For more information, visit https://globalcruisesllc.com/, access full tour PDF here or our fact sheet here.
About Global Cruises:
Global Cruises is a premier global tour operator dedicated to delivering unparalleled shore excursions and land programs to cruise passengers worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Global Cruises provides a spectrum of experiences designed to create unforgettable memories. From local, immersive tours to ultra-luxury curated experiences, Global Cruises is synonymous with adventure, sustainability, and sophistication in the cruise excursion industry.
