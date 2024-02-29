Water Main Break Continues To Affect Public Parking Near First Circuit Court

HONOLULU – Due to Tuesday’s water main break on Pohukaina Street, parking near Ka‘ahumanu Hale (First Circuit Courthouse) located at 777 Punchbowl St. remains limited.

On Thursday, the South Street Garage at 564 Pohukaina St. will be accessible to jurors and prospective jurors presenting proper identification. Prospective jurors may also park at Restaurant Row/Waterfront Plaza and submit their parking receipt to the Jury Pool Office.

The general public may park in the Makai Garage at 530 Halekauwila St., on the corner of Punchbowl and Halekauwila streets.

The Judiciary apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause our court users.