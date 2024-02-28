Submit Release
MPD Investigating January Shooting as Homicide

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide after a victim from a shooting in January succumbed to their injuries.

 

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 4:03 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District responded to the 1200 block of Emerson Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

 

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Andre Wilson of Northeast, D.C.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 24009849

