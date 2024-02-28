Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Second-Degree Sexual Abuse

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce a man has been arrested for a second-degree Sexual abuse offense that occurred in Southeast.

 

The victim reported that the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual acts with the victim between February 20, 2024, and February 21, 2024, in the 300 block of 34th Street, Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 19-year-old Emmanuel Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sexual Abuse. At the time of the offense, Taylor was 18 years old.

 

CCN: 24027134

