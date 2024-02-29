MPD Arrests a Man for Twenty-Two Theft from Auto Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announced a man has been arrested for multiple theft from auto offenses that occurred in the District.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m. First District officers were patrolling when they observed a stolen vehicle. The Air Support Unit tracked the vehicle to the 500 block of 56th Street, Northeast. Three suspects exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

22-year-old Jordan Young of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of Implements of a Crime.

During the detectives' investigation, they were able to link Young to twenty-two theft from auto and destruction of property cases in the District. Most of the offenses involved the theft of tools from vehicles. Young was also charged with the below offenses:

February 26, 2024 – Destruction of Property / Theft from Vehicle – Intersection of 9th and A Street, Northeast - CCN: 24029650

February 26, 2024 – Destruction of Property – 400 block Seward Square Southeast - CCN:24029679

February 23, 2024 – Theft 1 from Auto – 7000 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest CCN:24028125

February 21, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 1200 block of Brentwood Road Northeast - CCN: 24027007

February 21, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 100 block of North Carolina Avenue Southeast - CCN: 24026970

February 6, 2024 – Theft – Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest CCN: 24018900

February 21, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 200 block of 12th Street, Southeast

CCN: 24027037

February 13, 2024 – Theft – 500 block of 8th Street, Northwest CCN: 24022778

January 1, 2023 – Theft from Auto – 700 block of 8th Street, Northwest CCN: 23195764

January 2, 2024 – Theft / Destruction of Property – 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest CCN: 24000791

January 2, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 700 block of I Street, Northwest

CCN: 24420599

January 2, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 700 block of 5th Street, Northwest

CCN: 24000793

January 3, 2024 – Theft – 700 block of 2nd Street Northeast CCN: 24001339

January 3, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 900 block 12th Street, Northeast

CCN: 24001662

January 3, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 400 block of L Street, Northwest

CCN: 24001367

January 3, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 800 block of 2nd Street, Southeast

CCN: 24002169

January 4, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 800 block of 5th Street, Northwest

CCN: 24001837

January 15, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 700 block Maine Avenue, Southwest CCN: 24007867

January 16, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 400 block of M Street, Southwest

CCN: 24007886

January 16, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 400 block of 12th Street, Southeast

CCN: 24007838

January 22, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 100 block of Potomac Avenue, Southwest CCN: 24010772

January 30, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 300 block of 9th Street, Southeast

CCN: 24015002

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.