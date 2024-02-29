New chair, members appointed to Interior Health board

CANADA, February 29 - William Michael Gerrand

Mike Gerrand is a principal with the accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP working in Trail and Castlegar, advising small businesses, charities and non-profit organizations on various financial issues. Gerrand is a chartered professional accountant and holds a bachelor of business administration from Simon Fraser University, as well as a diploma of arts and science from Selkirk College. He has been active with various youth sports organizations for the past 20 years, including Castlegar Minor Baseball and Castlegar Minor Hockey in roles varying from coach to treasurer. He was born and raised in the West Kootenays and lives in Castlegar.

Bonnie Pearson

Bonnie Pearson has been a labour leader with experience in the health-care sector and representative throughout her career, retiring in 2015 as secretary-business manager with the Hospital Employees Union. Prior to this, Pearson worked for the Compensation Employees Union where she represented staff at the Workers Compensation Board. Most recently, Pearson was appointed by the Municipal Employees Pension Committee to serve as the inaugural chair of the Municipal Retiree Benefit Trust. Active within her profession, Pearson served as an elected vice-president of the British Columbia Federation of Labour and was a member of the finance committee. She has also been serving on the ICBC board for six years and will remain until the end of 2024.