NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI‘I-PHILIPPINES SISTER PROVINCE SYMPOSIUM COMING TO HONOLULU, HAWAI‘I MARCH 13, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT DIVISION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

DENNIS T. LING

ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2024

HAWAI‘I-PHILIPPINES SISTER PROVINCE SYMPOSIUM COMING TO HONOLULU, HAWAI‘I MARCH 13, 2024

HONOLULU – The State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), in partnership with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i (FCCH), will be presenting the Hawai‘i-Philippines Sister Province Symposium on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The goal of the symposium is to strengthen and maximize opportunities provided by the sister relationships between Hawai‘i and the Philippines. The symposium will include speakers from government, community, and educational, cultural and business sectors from Hawai‘i and the Philippines.

Governor Matthew Manotoc of Ilocos Norte will be the keynote speaker. Governor Manotoc is the nephew of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the grandson of former President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Imelda Marcos.

“The relationship between Hawai‘i and the Philippines is long and historic. Furthering a strong and vibrant sister relationship between Hawai‘i and the Philippines ensures that we maintain a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“Hawai‘i is home to over 380,000 residents of Filipino and part-Filipino descent. And most can trace their roots to one of our sister provinces and Ilocos Norte in particular,” said Susana Berardy, president of the FCCH. “So, this event is very timely.”

The symposium will cover topics on workforce development, import-export opportunities, sustainability, energy and infrastructure, and tourism.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit: https://givebutter.com/HPSPS24

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT )

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawai‘i and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: https://invest.hawaii.gov/.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

808-587-9006

[email protected]

Dennis Ling

Business Development & Support Division Administrator

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

[email protected]