Working Solutions Law Firm Announces Major NY Healthcare Corporation for Discrimination in Employee Compensation of FMLA
The firm has announced new litigation against a major healthcare employer for discrimination in employee compensation and violations of FMLA.
Women in senior management can unfortunately face discrimination in employee compensation, unnecessarily difficult working conditions, and violations of the FMLA.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions Law Firm, a team of employment attorneys at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, has announced a new action against K Health, Inc. The case is 1:24-cv-00185 and can be found online at the US District Court, Southern District of New York (https://www.nysd.uscourts.gov/) as well as at https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/51967706/Cai_v_K_Health_Inc.
“Women in senior management can unfortunately face discrimination in employee compensation, unnecessarily difficult working conditions, and violations of the FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act),” explained Brendan Sweeney, a Partner at the law firm.
Here is background on the case. Ms. Cai was hired by K Health in 2021 as its first female Head of Engineering. She performed at a high level and was extremely successful. Despite this, she alleges that she was treated less favorably than her male counterparts. Ms. Cai took leave to address a health issue. When she returned, she was treated even worse. Ms. Cai repeatedly complained about discrimination at K Health, but nothing was done to address her concerns. In late 2022, she decided to resign.
As is common amongst tech startups, stock options were a significant component of Ms. Cai’s compensation. The Complaint alleges that she was awarded significantly fewer options than her male counterparts. At the time she decided she had to resign, Ms. Cai’s options were underwater. She asked K Health’s leaders to adjust the option strike price so that she would receive some value from her options, in light of the significant contributions she made to the Company. Approximately one week after she submitted her resignation, K Health reduced the option strike price for all employees who had been awarded options, except employees who had already submitted resignation letters. The Complaint alleges that K Health excluded Ms. Cai from the benefit of a reduced strike price because of her gender and to retaliate against her.
