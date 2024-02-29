Freeway ramp closures for High-Friction Surface Treatment continue March 3

Main, News Posted on Feb 28, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of the upcoming temporary nighttime closures of four on-ramps and off-ramps for the continuation of the High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project for the week of Sunday, March 3.

This work is for the application of final roadway striping on the on-ramps and off-ramps with High-Friction Surface Treatment throughout the island as a safety measure. Closures will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting at the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp from Pu‘uloa Road and other ramps along the H-1 Freeway from ʻAiea to Waiʻanae. Closure details are as follows:

Full closure of the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp from Pu‘uloa Road, on Sunday, March 3, Monday, March 4, and Wednesday, March 6, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the Moanalua Road on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the Campbell Industrial off-ramp (Exit 1) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 7, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the ʻAiea off-ramp (Exit 13A) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Wednesday, March 6, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Additional improvements will be completed at subsequent locations including the Mōkapu Interchange, Kāne‘ohe Interchange, Pu‘uloa Interchange, Hālawa Interchange, Stadium Interchange, Waiau Interchange, Palailai Interchange, and Ko Olina Interchange.

As improvements progress to different locations, HDOT will keep the public informed on our social media pages, Facebook and Twitter/X, and on the HDOT roadwork page at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. The High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project is estimated to be completed by the end of April 2024, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to follow all traffic control signs and to check their preferred traffic applications to plan their commutes. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

