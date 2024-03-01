LA Toy Store Raises Money for Easter Baskets for Hospitalized Kids
Adventuretown Toy Emporium seeks to donate 375 Easter baskets to children spending Easter at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with the help of the community.
Being in the hospital is stressful for everyone. But especially for the youngest people. That is why we decided take the initiative to bring some Easter joy to those spending Easter in the hospital.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pint-sized patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles can look forward to Easter Baskets this year with the help of a local toy store. Adventuretown Toy Emporium is raising funds to make sure that every child spending Easter at CHLA will have something to smile about. For the last four years, Adventuretown has been a partner with CHLA to raise money for their Make March Matter campaign by donating 20% of all sales in March to the hospital helping them reach their annual $2M goal. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has garnered support from local businesses and corporate partners, resulting in over $10 million raised to support critical medical care for children in Los Angeles and neighboring areas. This year, Adventuretown is going one step further by inviting the community to help put Easter Baskets in the hands of patients who are spending Easter in the hospital.
There are 380 beds in Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. While not all beds are filled everyday, Adventuretown has set a goal of raising funds for 375 Easter baskets so that every child will have something special to mark the occasion. They are inviting community members to donate $5 towards the purchase of these Easter baskets. One Easter basket equals $30. “Being in the hospital is stressful for everyone. But especially for the youngest people,“ says Adventuretown Founder and President, Annamarie von Firley. “That is why we decided take the initiative to bring some Easter joy to those who are spending the holiday in the hospital.” Every Easter basket comes with an Easter themed sensory toy to help relieve the anxiety associated with long term care for illnesses, as well as upcoming surgeries. The other activity that children can expect will depend on their age. For children under 7 years old, they will receive a compact Easter-themed coloring kit. Children 7-12 years old will receive 9 feet of puzzles and games in the same compact format. Children 12-21 years old will receive an Easter origami activity set. All of these compact kits are from the Czech Republic and will help children pass the hours in the hospital while they are receiving care. Each 3 x 4 inch box hosts 9 feet of projects. The manufacturer needed to redesign the printing process in order for them to print on a single sheet of paper 9 feet long. The activities help to build fine motor and problem solving skills.
Adventuretown invites community members to donate to this campaign by visiting their website. https://www.adventuretowntoys.com/CHLA-easter-baskets.html . Contributions can be made in increments of $5. Each Easter basket costs $30. In addition, 20% of all sales in March, Adventuretown will donate to CHLA. Easter baskets that have been purchased will be delivered to the hospital on Saturday, March 30th for distribution to the children on Easter Sunday. The number of baskets will be determined by the amount of money raised. Please feel free to reach out through Adventuretown’s website if you have any questions.
