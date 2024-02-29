The LiDAR PROs Expands Services and Drone Reselling in Southwest Region

Salt Lake City County Building Point Cloud Bridge Point Cloud Roadway Point Cloud

The LiDAR PROs have opened their doors as a well-equipped team to handle a wide range of projects in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and California.

The LiDAR PROs was formed because LiDAR is the next phase of uncrewed workflows and our team at SMG needed the ability offer a white-glove service to our customers.” — Jennifer Pidgen, President

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a team boasting over 80 years of collective experience in aviation and UAS data collection, The LiDAR PROs, LLC have opened their doors as a well-equipped team to handle a wide range of projects in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Southwest Colorado, western Arizona, and California.

In addition to their white-glove services, The LiDAR PROs (TLP) also resells a variety of drones from reputable brands such as Wingtra, Inspired Flight, Geocue, Microdrone, Pix4D, LP360, and Maptek, catering to the NDAA-concerned market.

“Our customers have expressed a strong desire to avoid challenges from state legislatures and Federal requirements as our industry moves through these uncertain times of concern related to InfoSec” (information security), said Jennifer Pidgen, President of The LiDAR PROs organization. “Our customers have made it clear they want to purchase the right equipment the first time out. Others want to replace their current non-NATO equipment with compliant equipment moving forward.”

The LiDAR PROs provide services ranging from fixed-wing drones for large area coverage, and NATO-compliant multirotor systems for smaller areas, lower flight, and/or high ground-sampling distance requirements. The team has sensors for manned fixed wing or rotor craft available in addition to UAS-focused services. Mobile mapping is also available. “LiDAR is shifting the world through a combination of being significantly faster and with service costs dramatically falling due to the growth in the industry.

Once clients experience the speed and superior datasets that are derived from LiDAR, it’s all they want moving forward,” said Brady Reisch, VDC and Mission Specialist. “The cost of LiDAR for purchase is still on the higher end; the cost typically amortizes over a few flights, once compared to the speed and data quality differences from photogrammetry. Whether roadwork, construction, façade inspection/redesign, or land development, LiDAR data may be used for multiple outputs, ideal for general contractors and sub-contractors.”

Partnered with Sundance Media Group (SMG), The LiDAR PROs are able to provide a full-service solution ranging from demonstration of equipment, data capture, sales of photogrammetry and LiDAR sensors and platforms, with live and online training for supported UAS brands. SMG training covers the gamut from Part 107 test prep to thermal training, precision mapping to LiDAR post processing, tactical operations, inspection, and other common uses of UAS.

About The LiDAR PROs, LLC

The LiDAR PROs (TLP) is a provider of architecture, survey, construction and public safety technology equipment. TLP’s mission is to deliver high-quality products from Geocue, Wingtra, Maptek, Microdrone, Stonex, and many other vendors, constantly seeking new and innovative ways to improve aerial engineering and construction measurement processes. The LiDAR PROs is woman-owned and operated based in Las Vegas, NV and Salt Lake City, UT, offering services in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, California, Western Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. Powered by Sundance Media Group established in 1994, The LiDAR PROs are an extension of the SMG reputation for reliability, quality training and services, and customer support. TLP are members and supportive of Women And Drones.

For more information on The LiDAR PROs, please visit theLiDARPROs.com.

For more information, please contact myhelp@theLiDARPros.com

About SMG/Sundance Media Group

Founded in 1996, Sundance Media Group (SMG) began as a training organization focused on cameras, codecs, and post-production technology. In 2004, the company began training in aviation technology, adding sUAS in 2011. In 2012, SMG produced the world’s first UAS training conference at the National Association of Broadcasters Post-Production World Conference and is an ISO-compliant organization.

With instructors from Public Safety, Construction, Vertical Inspection, Real Estate, and Cinematography, SMG instructors have trained UAS operators around the globe, publishing five books on UAS, and produced countless tradeshow events with UAS. For more information on SMG, please visit sundancemediagroup.com