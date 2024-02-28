Submit Release
Gov. Signs Thai Bill to Streamline Working Families Tax Credit Program

OLYMPIA – Today, Governor Inslee signed legislation aimed at improving access and efficiency for the Working Families’ Tax Credit (WFTC) program. House Bill 1895, sponsored by Representative My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue), simplifies administrative processes for the Department of Revenue, making it easier to manage the program. Key improvements include:

  • Clarifying the nature of the WFTC credit: This ensures clear understanding of the program’s benefits for eligible individuals and families.
  • Simplifying application processes: Streamlined income verification reduces complexity and eases the application process.
  • Eliminating unnecessary delays: Faster processing means quicker access to financial support for those who qualify.

“The Working Families’ Tax Credit is vital for many Washington families,” stated Representative Thai. “By streamlining the program, House Bill 1895 makes it more accessible and effective, ensuring more people can receive the support they need.”

Senator Joe Nguyễn (D-White Center), who introduced the Senate companion bill SB 5839, added “The Working Families Tax Credit is an important way to help out families who are struggling to make ends meet. This tax justice measure helps hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians pay their bills, and this legislation is a step forward to make the program work even better. I was very happy to see this as one of the first bills signed into law by Governor Inslee this year.”

With over 190,000 households already benefiting from the WFTC, House Bill 1895 represents a significant step towards strengthening this program and supporting even more families on their path to financial stability.

House Bill 1895 goes into effect on June 5, 2024. Learn more here or by clicking the image below.


