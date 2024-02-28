Submit Release
DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-6362 and enter the following access code when prompted: 4561809. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CST on March 7, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on March 13, 2024. The access code for the replay is 8115710.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with an excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. With offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Medium Giant is a full-service advertising agency dedicated to designing, creating and delivering stories that drive customers to act. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com

