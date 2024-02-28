The Saikyo Bank Partners with nCino to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Customer-Centric Services

Japanese regional bank selects nCino to create a customer-driven mortgage lending experience by streamlining processes and systems onto a single platform

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that The Saikyo Bank, Ltd. (Saikyo), a $20B-asset regional bank in Japan, will implement nCino to improve operational efficiencies and customer convenience. Saikyo will start its single platform journey with nCino by introducing the technology to its mortgage operations.



The adoption of nCino's platform aims to streamline Saikyo's mortgage business, from reception, screening, case management and electronic contracting to the execution of mortgage loan operations, allowing the Bank to improve efficiency and customer experience. Leveraging nCino's platform, the Bank will be able to increase the time that employees spend with customers by reducing administrative tasks, as well as provide data-informed experiences to both the small- and medium-sized businesses and individuals Saikyo serves.

Saikyo chose to partner with nCino based on the company’s reputation of working with financial institutions worldwide. nCino’s ability to integrate the entire mortgage process, including customer experience, allows for thorough enhancement of business processes and customer convenience. Additionally, the flexibility provided by nCino's platform can facilitate continuous system evolution to meet the changing needs and expectations of customers and employees. nCino’s ongoing investments in innovation and support were also valued in the selection process.

Itsuki Nomura, Representative Director and Country Manager, Japan at nCino, reflected on the partnership, "We are honored to support The Saikyo Bank in realizing its vision of becoming a digitally enabled financial institution focused on helping its relationship managers to become ‘consultants’ to help solve clients' business issues. nCino is being introduced in the mortgage area at this time, but we look forward to expanding at Saikyo to include unsecured loans for individuals, and commercial lending all on our single platform in the future."

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Saikyo Bank

The Saikyo Bank is a regional financial institution headquartered in Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. Positioned as a bank that revitalizes the local community, values communication with its customers, and proactively anticipates and creates solutions for contemporary needs, The Saikyo Bank is committed to enhancing its product offerings and strengthening its services. For more information, please visit https://www.saikyobank.co.jp.

