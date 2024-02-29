New Talent Acquisition Firm 18C Partners Expands Opportunities for Women in Tech
The female-founded firm launches ahead of Women’s History Month, setting its sights on closing the gender pay gap and uplifting diverse talent in techSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasoned talent acquisition expert and entrepreneur, Danielle McLaughlin, has set out on her newest venture with the launch of 18C Partners, a boutique leadership search firm specializing in placing exceptional women leaders in engineering positions. 18C Partners works with technology startups from pre-seed to Series C on their most pivotal roles. They aim to create more equitable environments at the top tech companies by forging new pathways for women in leadership and advocating for fair compensation, ultimately reshaping the technology landscape with diverse talent.
Blending strategic executive recruitment strategies with passionate advocacy, 18C Partners serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing gender pay gap in the US where women earn 18 cents less per dollar than men on average. The 18C name symbolizes the firm’s commitment to closing the pay gap and creating a more balanced technology industry.
A longtime leader in tech recruiting, McLaughlin has worked for big tech brands such as Lyft, Alphabet’s Waymo, Fitbit, and Square. Her expertise in recruiting for high bar engineering teams, coupled with her passion for supporting others led her to focus her time building and fostering communities for women in tech in San Francisco. McLaughlin is now moving on to start her own firm and pushing beyond just placing candidates in tech roles with the launch of 18C Partners.
“There is a lot of bias in tech companies around the topic of diversity, and a larger narrative in the media right now around deprioritizing diversity in a down market, ” said Founder Danielle McLaughlin. “We vehemently believe that the future of tech is not only dependent on continued innovation, but also a deliberate and improved effort to expand diversity in the workplace and balance the leadership landscape. We have seen the negative impact on innovation and growth when companies do not prioritize diversity. At 18C Partners, we are changing that because we know that the best teams are diverse teams.”
