Cytek Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides 2024 Outlook





FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek® Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



Recent Highlights

Total revenue was $58.6 million, or $58.2 million on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing 21% and 14% increases, respectively, over the corresponding period of 2022 Organic revenue was $48.8 million, representing an increase of 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter revenue from the product lines acquired from Luminex Corporation (“Luminex”) on February 28, 2023 was $9.8 million



Total revenue was $193.4 million, or $194.1 million on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, for the full year 2023, representing 18% and 13% increases, respectively, over the full year 2022 Organic revenue was $164.7 million, which was flat compared to 2022. Full year revenue from the product lines acquired from Luminex was $28.7 million



Expanded total Cytek organic installed base to 2,148 instruments, with 152 instrument placements during the fourth quarter of 2023 and 478 placements during the full year 2023 (excluding product lines acquired from Luminex)



Introduced the Cytek Orion reagent cocktail preparation system, the first-of-its-kind fully automated antibody cocktail preparation instrument for flow cytometry



Executed agreement with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) to drive technological innovation and accelerate discoveries for the scientific community



Repurchased 5,332,769 shares of common stock during the fourth quarter at an aggregate cost of $34.7 million, and a total of 6,613,780 shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of approximately $44.2 million since the stock repurchase program was announced in May 2023

“We delivered strong fourth quarter performance amidst a challenging macro-economic environment. Our teams navigated well while executing our business strategy, and we took actions to ensure that we remain an agile organization,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Bioscience. “As we look ahead to 2024, we remain laser focused on effectively driving strategic growth and delivering long-term profitability. Cytek remains on the forefront of innovation and industry leadership, and we are excited for the large opportunities ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $58.6 million, a 21% increase over the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the $9.8 million of revenue from the product lines acquired from Luminex on February 28, 2023, organic revenue was $48.8 million, a 1% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $58.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 15% compared to a gross profit of $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin was 57% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 61% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit margin, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, was 60% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 62% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 12% increase from $29.3 million in the fourth of 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to expenses related to increased headcount from the Luminex transaction and personnel-related expenses across research and development and sales and marketing.

Research and development expenses were $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from $10.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.9 million compared to income from operations of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.3 million compared to a net income of $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.0 million compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency exchange impacts and acquisition-related expenses.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $193.4 million, an 18% increase over the year ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $194.1 million, a 13% increase over the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit was $110.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 9% compared to a gross profit of $101.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. Gross profit margin was 57% in the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 62% in the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted gross profit margin in the year ended December 31, 2023 was 59% compared to 62% in the year ended December 31, 2022, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.

Operating expenses were $136.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a 33% increase from $102.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount and personnel-related expenses across research and development and sales and marketing.

Research and development expenses were $44.2 million dollars for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $34.9 million dollars for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $49.1 million dollars for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $33.2 million dollars for the year ended December 31, 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $43.5 million dollars for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $34.7 million dollars for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Loss from operations in the year ended December 31, 2023 was $26.8 million compared to loss from operations of $1.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. Net loss in the year ended December 31, 2023 was $11.3 million compared to net income of $2.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the year ended December 31, 2023 was $13.7 million compared to $21.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring expenses.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments in marketable securities were approximately $262.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The primary utilization of cash throughout the year was attributed to the acquisition and share repurchase program.

2024 Outlook

Cytek Biosciences expects total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 to be in the range of $203 million to $213 million, representing growth of 5% to 10% over the year ended December 31, 2023, assuming no change in currency exchange rates. For the year ended December 31, 2024, Cytek Biosciences expects to report positive net income.

Webcast Information

Cytek will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.cytekbio.com.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited) Year ended December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Revenue, net: Product $ 157,089 $ 148,600 Service 36,298 15,436 Total revenue, net 193,387 164,036 Cost of sales: Product 65,056 49,955 Service 18,262 13,107 Total cost of sales 83,318 63,062 Gross profit 110,069 100,974 Operating expenses: Research and development 44,151 34,858 Sales and marketing 49,148 33,230 General and administrative 43,546 34,690 Total operating expenses 136,845 102,778 Loss from operations (26,776 ) (1,804 ) Other income, net Interest expense (2,071 ) (2,573 ) Interest income 6,413 4,619 Other income, net 7,794 1,018 Total other income, net 12,136 3,064 (Loss) income before income taxes (14,640 ) 1,260 Benefit from income taxes (3,311 ) (1,224 ) Net (loss) income (11,329 ) 2,484 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (549 ) (1,611 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (29 ) 17 Net comprehensive (loss) income $ (11,907 ) $ 890





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,299 $ 296,601 Restricted cash 331 2,899 Marketable securities 95,111 44,548 Trade accounts receivable, net 56,636 48,864 Inventories 61,148 48,154 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,694 12,954 Total current assets 392,219 454,020 Deferred income tax assets, noncurrent 30,487 20,459 Property and equipment, net 18,405 13,682 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,853 13,883 Goodwill 16,753 10,144 Intangible assets, net 23,084 4,331 Other noncurrent assets 3,386 2,957 Total assets $ 495,187 $ 519,476 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 2,918 $ 4,805 Legal settlement liability, current 2,561 2,163 Accrued expenses 19,862 21,126 Other current liabilities 8,013 7,960 Deferred revenue, current 22,783 12,986 Total current liabilities 56,137 49,040 Legal settlement liability, noncurrent 16,477 15,596 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 15,132 13,124 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 9,479 12,312 Long term debt 1,648 2,271 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,431 1,587 Total liabilities $ 101,304 $ 93,930 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 authorized shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 130,714,906 and 135,365,381 issued and outstanding shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 131 135 Additional paid-in capital 423,386 442,887 Accumulated deficit (28,359 ) (17,030 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,275 ) (697 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary — 251 Total stockholders’ equity 393,883 425,546 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 495,187 $ 519,476





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 33,692 $ 29,374 Stock-based compensation 824 641 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 501 64 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 35,017 $ 30,079 GAAP gross profit % 57 % 61 % Non-GAAP gross profit % 60 % 62 % GAAP Net (loss) income $ 6,322 $ 3,718 Depreciation and amortization 2,423 1,465 Provision (Benefit) for Tax (1,142 ) 396 Interest Income (1,447 ) (2,626 ) Interest Expense 393 687 Foreign Currency exchange loss (1,255 ) (1,748 ) Stock-based compensation 5,669 4,465 Acquisition-related expenses - 218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,963 $ 6,575





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited) Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 110,070 $ 100,974 Stock-based compensation 3,213 2,855 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,721 250 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 115,004 $ 104,079 GAAP gross profit % 57 % 62 % Non-GAAP gross profit % 59 % 63 % GAAP Net (loss) income $ (11,329 ) $ 2,484 Depreciation and amortization 9,230 5,566 Provision (Benefit) for Tax (3,311 ) (1,224 ) Interest Income (6,413 ) (4,619 ) Interest Expense 2,070 2,573 Foreign Currency exchange loss (108 ) (425 ) Stock Based Compensation

22,048 16,595 Acquisition-related expenses 1,512 218 Adjusted EBITDA 13,699 21,167





Revenue Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Three months ended

December 31, 2022

As reported 58,605 48,336 Non-GAAP constant currency 58,166 51,184 FX Impact [$] (439 ) 2,848 FX Impact [%] (0.7 )% 5.9 %





Revenue Year ended

December 31, 2023 Year ended

December 31, 2022 As reported 193,387 164,036 Non-GAAP constant currency 194,069 171,793 FX Impact [$] 682 7,757 FX Impact [%] 0.4 % 4.7 %



