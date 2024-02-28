FTC Releases Agenda for Virtual Workshop on Private Equity in Health Care

The Federal Trade Commission has released the agenda for Private Capital, Public Impact: An FTC Workshop on Private Equity in Health Care, a virtual workshop on March 5, 2024, examining the role of private equity investment in health care markets.

The event will examine private equity’s impact on health care and include a presentation and several panel discussions featuring government officials, academics, economists, practitioners, and members of the public.

The workshop will kick off with opening remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, followed by remarks by Jonathan Kanter, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ Antitrust Division, Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm, and Jonathan Blum, Principal Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya will also provide remarks and Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter will host a fireside chat with Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The workshop will be livestreamed on the FTC’s website and will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. A link to view the event will be posted on the event page prior to the start of the event. Registration is not required. Follow the discussion on social media using the hashtag #PEHealthCareFTC.